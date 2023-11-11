Hades leads a major wave of game announcements from Netflix

Netflix has been investing heavily into gaming over the past few years in its continued effort to become the Netflix of… well, everything. In addition to acquiring and building new game studios, nabbing big name talent, and moving into cloud gaming, the streamer is making a concerted effort to make the Netflix app a competitive destination for subscription-based mobile gaming. Though as of now, less than 1% of all Netflix users take advantage of the service.

That hasn’t slowed down Netflix’s determination in the space. During this year’s Geeked Week virtual event, the company announced a slew of new titles coming to the Netflix mobile app in 2024.

Along with major announcements and trailer premieres for several of its biggest upcoming series and movies like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Stranger Things, and The Umbrella Academy, Netflix has also shined a spotlight on several of its biggest games coming to the Netflix mobile app, as well as recent releases like Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix and Kill.

Here are the biggest game announcements and trailers from Netflix Geeked Week 2023.

Hades

If you’ve never played Supergiant’s peerless action roguelite before — or always wanted to play it on mobile — Netflix has you covered. An iOS version of Polygon’s 2020 game of the year is coming soon, exclusively to Netflix subscribers. Set in a gaudy, funny, sexy, and mysterious version of the Underworld of Greek myth, Hades follows Zagreus, prince of the Underworld, as he tries and tries and tries again (and again, and again) to escape his father’s domain. With near-infinite permutations of weapons, skills, and boons granted by your fellow gods, Hades never plays the same twice, and it will automatically be the best game in Netflix’s catalog when it arrives there.

Braid: Anniversary Edition

The long-awaited anniversary edition of Jonathan Blow’s time-bending puzzle platformer, which was first announced way back in 2020, is finally being released in April of next year. If that weren’t enough, it’s also coming to the Netflix mobile app!

The Anniversary Edition of the game comes with a suite of new features, including the ability to switch between the old and new graphics at will and 15 hours of developer commentary from Blow himself and Frank Cifaldi of the Video Game History Foundation.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Coming hot on the tail (feather) of the long-awaited sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Aardman Animations has announced Chicken Run: Eggstraction — a top-down, real time stealth action game set shortly after the events of the film. You’ll hatch plans, assemble a crack team of chicken commandos, improvise gadgets, and sneak into farms as you liberate whole flocks of new recruits when the game is released in 2024.

Death’s Door

Death’s Door, the isometric action-adventure game from Acid Nerve and number seven on our list of the best games of 2021, is coming to the Netflix mobile app. As a sword-wielding crow, you traverse the afterlife collecting souls for the Reaping Commission Headquarters. Think a slightly easier take on Dark Souls — though not that much easier.

Katana Zero

The stylish, neo-noir action platformer Katana Zero is also headed to Netflix mobile. You play as a katana-wielding amnesiac assassin as you hack and slash your way through swaths of enemies, slow down time, and dodge deadly attack as you bob and weave your way through a dystopian neon-lit metropolis.

Money Heist

One of Netflix’s biggest international hits is its Spanish heist thriller, which now gets this interactive spinoff from the in-house studio Netflix Stories. Dialogue choices and hacking minigames abound when you join the original Money Heist crew in the theft that started it all — La Perla de Barcelona. Like all the games based on Netflix’s original shows and movies, the Money Heist game will remain exclusive to Netflix subscribers when it releases soon, alongside spinoff series Berlin.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Fans of Shadow and Bone are still waiting on word of a possible third season of the fantasy mystery drama. But in the meantime, Netflix announced a new narrative roleplaying game set between the events of season 1 and 2, which is available to play now on the Netflix mobile app. Explore the world of Grishaverse as Alina, Jesper, Sturmhond, and General Kirigan as you traverse the war-torn land of Ravka, meet familiar faces, and make hard decisions in Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Due next year, The Dragon Prince: Xadia is a Diablo-style co-op action role-playing game with hack-and-slash combat and loot galore. It’s being made at Wonderstorm, the studio responsible for the animated fantasy series that’s one of the longest-running shows on Netflix (its sixth season debuts next year), so it should capture the show’s vibe perfectly. This one will be exclusive to Netflix on mobile at launch, but it’s getting a PC version too.