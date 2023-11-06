Sony to remove PlayStation’s Twitter integration on PS4, PS5

Sony is terminating integration with X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles next week. According to a notice posted to PlayStation’s support website, the ability to “view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4” will end on Nov. 13.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5’s integration of Twitter — Sony never updated the app’s branding on console to reflect its new name, X — has been a simple and straightforward way to share screenshots and gameplay clips to social media for the past decade. Every day, thousands of pieces of media captured on PlayStation are share to X with the #PS4Share and #PS5Share hashtags.

With the removal of Twitter/X integration, PlayStation users will need to jump through a few more hoops to share their media on the platform. The simplest method will be using Sony’s official PlayStation App for Android and iOS, which lets users transfer screenshots and video from their PlayStation console to a mobile device.

Rival Microsoft made a similar move earlier this year, when it removed Twitter/X integration from Xbox consoles and the Game Bar on Windows. Microsoft’s decision to that integration coincided with Twitter/X’s rollout of a new API pricing structure, which could cost a company like Microsoft more than $40,000 per month.

For now, the other current-gen console with Twitter integration, Nintendo Switch, still supports sharing media to the Elon Musk-owned website.