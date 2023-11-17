Amazon’s Black Friday selection of board games trends this year toward the classics, with deep discounts on gateway games like Catan and 7 Wonders. But there are a few newer items up available for less as well — including the return of some titles previously only available via crowdfunding.
Highlights this year features practically the full range of Pandemic board games from its publisher Z-Man. That includes the original Pandemic, of course, but also obscure variants like the World of Warcraft-inspired version. But the real opportunity here is that most seasons of the now iconic legacy version of the game — Pandemic Legacy Season 2, and the sought-after prequel Pandemic Legacy Season 0 — are on sale. Additionally, you’ll find the latest version of Robo Rally from Renegade, the delightfully cheesy and extremely seasonal Dead of Winter, and even hit solo board game Under Falling Skies.
Black Friday deals on classic board games
- 7 Wonders, perhaps the most influential board game of this generation, is $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Axis & Allies 1940 Europe Second Edition is $60.99 (was $87.63)
- Catan 3D Deluxe Edition, hand carved by the late Klaus Teuber himself, is $104.99 (was $300)
- Catan Junior is $21.78 (was $34.99)
- Dead of Winter, the popular pop-culture infused post-apocalyptic strategy game, is down to $37.99 (was $59.95)
- Machi Koro, the original version of the hit city-building game, is $20.49 (was $29.95)
- Splendor is $22.61 (was $44.99)
- Robo Rally’s new edition by Renegade is $33.24 (was $49.99)
Black Friday deals on board games like Pandemic
- Pandemic, the original base game, is $29.99 (was $39.99)
- World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game is filled with great miniatures, and at $39.99 it’s a decent deal as well (was $59.99)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 0, the prequel to the original, is $69.90 (was $79.99)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 2 is $42.99 (was $79.99)
Black Friday deals on other popular board games
- 7 Wonders Duel (2-player) is $21.99 (was $29.99)
- Axis & Allies: 1942 is $44.99 (was $67.20)
- Bloodborne The Card Game is $31.49 (was $44.99)
- Cat in the Box Deluxe Edition is $16.99 (was $29.95)
- Codenames: Duet, the two-player version of the popular guessing game, is $19.96 (was $24.95)
- Colt Express, a train robbery game with 3D robbers and a whole train, is $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Concept, a favorite of Polygon’s Overboard team, is $35.99 (was $44.99)
- Concept: Kids Animals, a version of Concept made especially for playing with the whole family, is down to $14.99 (was $29.99)
- The Crew: Mission Deep Sea is $11.96 (was $14.95)
- The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged is $31.96 (was $39.95)
- Diplomacy is $29.49 (was $44.99)
- Elder Sign, a streamlined dice-based version of the Lovecraft mythos, is $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Galaxy Trucker 2nd Edition is $29.95 (was $39.95)
- Junk Art 3rd Edition is $34.99 (was $49.99)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom is $23.29 (was $29.95)
- Marvel HeroClix: X-Men X of Swords Miniatures Game is $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Marvel Splendor is $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Mice & Mystics is $63.99 (was $79.99)
- Mysterium is $34.99 (was $54.99)
- Nemesis: Lockdown is $104.99 (was $190)
- Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game, which we previewed recently, is $24.31 (was $37.99)
- Stuffed Fables is $63.99 (was $75.99)
- Tokaido Deluxe Edition is $59.49 (was $99.99)
- Twilight Imperium 4th Edition is $116.16 (was $164.99)
- Twilight Imperium: Prophecy of Kings Expansion (for the revised 4th Edition) is $56.99 (was $109.99)
- Tokaido is $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Ticket to Ride First Journey is $27.99 (was $34.99)
- Under Falling Skies, a popular entry into the growing solo board game genre, is just $22.75 (was $29.99)
Black Friday deals on games like Exploding Kittens
- 800 Pound Gorilla is $11.99 (was $14.99)
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition is $9.99 (was $19.99)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is $7.99 (was $9.99)
- Zombie Kittens is $15 (was $20.99)
