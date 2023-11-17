Amazon’s Black Friday selection of board games trends this year toward the classics, with deep discounts on gateway games like Catan and 7 Wonders. But there are a few newer items up available for less as well — including the return of some titles previously only available via crowdfunding.

Highlights this year features practically the full range of Pandemic board games from its publisher Z-Man. That includes the original Pandemic, of course, but also obscure variants like the World of Warcraft-inspired version. But the real opportunity here is that most seasons of the now iconic legacy version of the game — Pandemic Legacy Season 2, and the sought-after prequel Pandemic Legacy Season 0 — are on sale. Additionally, you’ll find the latest version of Robo Rally from Renegade, the delightfully cheesy and extremely seasonal Dead of Winter, and even hit solo board game Under Falling Skies.

We also have a few other pages you’ll want to check out to tick off your tabletop shopping list. We’ve rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals, plus great deals on gaming monitors, and useful items like SSDs and microSD cards. There’s much more to come next week.

Black Friday deals on classic board games

Catan Junior is $21.78 (was $34.99)

Dead of Winter, the popular pop-culture infused post-apocalyptic strategy game, is down to $37.99 (was $59.95)

Machi Koro, the original version of the hit city-building game, is $20.49 (was $29.95)

Splendor is $22.61 (was $44.99)

Robo Rally’s new edition by Renegade is $33.24 (was $49.99)

Black Friday deals on board games like Pandemic

Pandemic, the original base game, is $29.99 (was $39.99)

Pandemic Legacy Season 0, the prequel to the original, is $69.90 (was $79.99)

Pandemic Legacy Season 2 is $42.99 (was $79.99)

Black Friday deals on other popular board games

7 Wonders Duel (2-player) is $21.99 (was $29.99)

Mysterium is $34.99 (was $54.99)

Tokaido is $24.99 (was $39.99)

Ticket to Ride First Journey is $27.99 (was $34.99)

Under Falling Skies, a popular entry into the growing solo board game genre, is just $22.75 (was $29.99)

Black Friday deals on games like Exploding Kittens

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is $7.99 (was $9.99)