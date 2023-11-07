Jack Reacher, king of righteous beatdowns, finally returns in December

It has been 641 days since Prime Video dropped the first season of Reacher, and it will be 38 more before we get to see the new one when it drops on the streaming service on Dec. 15, the official start to the 12 Days of Hitmas. (That’s the holiday where we celebrate the action heroes of all types who solve problems by hitting them very hard.) And when it comes to reluctantly handing out righteous beatdowns, there are few characters more satisfying to watch than Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher.

It’s really not more complicated than that. In Reacher, Alan Ritchson, a hilariously large man, gives a layered, believable portrayal of what it’s like to be a person for whom the world is but tissue paper, and who is polite enough to not remind people about it. In the pulp tradition, Jack Reacher is just trying to get from one place to another and does not want to get entangled in just about anything — but goddammit he keeps stumbling across wrongdoing and he can’t just do nothing about it!

Season 2, based on Jack Reacher creator Lee Child’s novel Bad Luck and Trouble, looks a like a more personal story for Reacher than season 1 (which was based on Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor), with a plot involving Reacher’s former team of army investigators being hunted down by an unknown killer.

Personally, I can’t wait to see The Gym Reaper ride again. To pay homage at the throne of The Kettlebell King; to be dazzled by The Magician of Mass. If you haven’t seen Reacher yet, give it a shot: It really is quite satisfying to see bad people make the mistake, over and over again, of running into this brick wall of a dude.

Reacher season 2 premieres on Prime Video Dec. 15.