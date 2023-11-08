 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What to catch up on before you see The Marvels

The Marvels doesn’t have the most homework in the MCU but it’s still important

By Austen Goslin
In Captain Marvel cosplay, Ms. Marvel holds out her hand, which is covered in glowing light. Image: Marvel Studios
The next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost here, and that means it’s time to catch back up on everything you may have forgotten. In the case of The Marvels, that means refreshing yourself on the exploits and adventures of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan — and maybe Nick Fury, just a little bit.

None of these characters show up in too many other entries in the MCU, but unlike other Marvel movies, this one brings together a movie and several Disney Plus shows that its characters have starred in. So if you’re a little behind, here’s a few different options on how to catch up ahead of The Marvels.

The quick catch-up list

Captain Marvel is surprised in Kamala Khan’s bedroom in The Marvels Image: Marvel Studios

This is quick refresher on the major points of The Marvels that you can make it through in just a few evenings. It will give you the lowdown on all three main characters, but it might leave bits and pieces of the set up a little murky — and that’s fine. You’re only here for the baseline.

The overachiever’s list

Monica Rambeau with glowing eyes in WandaVision. Image: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

If you’re looking to really understand The Marvels’ references, plot, and nuances you’ll have to check out this whole list. This isn’t the most comprehensive list of material to rewatch (that’s the next one), but it is the one that should put you in the best place to know exactly how these characters got here and where they go during the movie itself.

  • Captain Marvel
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • WandaVision
  • Ms. Marvel

The most comprehensive list

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, with glowing purple eyes against a neon background Image: Marvel Studios

If you’re really desperate to know absolutely everything about The Marvels and see every appearance its characters have had in the MCU, this is the list for you. Most of the additions, like Multiverse of Madness, Infinity War, and Shang-Chi won’t likely add much to your Marvels viewing, but if you want to cover all your possible bases, here you go. The one debatable inclusion here is Secret Invasion, which actually could be important, but we’re hesitant to actually encourage people to watch Secret Invasion.

Everything on each of these lists is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

