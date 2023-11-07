Nintendo is making a live-action Legend of Zelda movie with Sony

Nintendo is making a live-action Legend of Zelda movie. The gaming giant announced on Tuesday that it has begun development on the project in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which will handle theatrical distribution when the movie is released.

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie will be produced by Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, who has produced a number of movies for Sony including Venom, multiple Spider-Man movies, and Uncharted. While the Legend of Zelda movie will be a co-production between Sony and Nintendo, Nintendo will finance more than 50% of the film, according to the company’s news release. The movie will be directed by Wes Ball, whose next film will be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; he also previously directed all three movies in the Maze Runner trilogy.

Miyamoto himself posted a statement about the film via Nintendo’s X (formerly Twitter) account, saying that he has been working on the movie for “many years now” and that he asked Arad to produce the movie with him.

There’s no word yet on a release date for the movie, or what exactly the plot might cover.

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie comes just a few months after Nintendo’s monumentally successful release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is both one of the biggest movies of 2023 and the biggest video game adaptation ever at the box office.