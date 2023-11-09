Arcane season 2 is finally on its way

Arcane is finally coming back for a second season, but not too soon. During its Geeked Week presentation on Thursday, Netflix announced that the League of Legends’ spinoff series will arrive in November 2024.

There was no word on what we can expect from the show’s second season along with the announcement. We do know that season 1 set the show up with plenty of places to venture to next, including teasing Noxus as another potentially important city this time around. Of course, one thing we can expect is the appearance of quite a few more familiar champions from League of Legends, but we won’t know which ones until we get a trailer a little closer to the show’s release date.

Arcane season 2’s spot on the calendar next November isn’t too far off from the release timing of the original, which came out on Nov. 6, 2021, though it remains to be seen as to whether season 2 will be out early in the month or not.

The series will continue to be produced by Fortiche Studios, the same animation studio that did the first season, and Riot Games. Arcane will also bring back Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, and probably a few more familiar voices.