The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming in early December

Rockstar Games has announced that it will debut the first trailer for “the next Grand Theft Auto” — widely assumed to be titled Grand Theft Auto 6 — in early December.

In a brief note sent to press and shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rockstar co-founder and president Sam Houser said that the timing of the trailer was to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of the hugely influential studio.

It will also be over 10 years since the last GTA game, Grand Theft Auto 5, was released, during which time it has sold over 185 million copies and become the second-best-selling game of all time.

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Houser’s statement comes in the wake of a report by Bloomberg, published late Tuesday, that the official announcement of GTA6 was imminent. Bloomberg said the game would be announced “as early as this week,” with the trailer to follow in December to mark the anniversary.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games,” Houser said. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Grand Theft Auto 6, if that is what it’s called, will be the first GTA game that Sam Houser releases without his brother and Rockstar co-founder, Dan Houser. Dan often wrote the scripts for Rockstar games as well as producing them, and has a writing credit on every GTA as far back as 1999’s GTA: London 1969 and GTA 2. He left Rockstar in March 2020.

According to a July 2022 report and a subsequent huge leak of gameplay videos, GTA 6 will be set in a fictionalized Miami (possibly Vice City) and feature a playable female protagonist. Reportedly, it has been in development since 2014, but progress has been slow as Rockstar worked to change its company culture around crunch and adjust the tone of the game.