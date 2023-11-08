Chucky is Dead by Daylight’s next killer

Chucky, the pint-sized killer doll from the Child’s Play franchise, is coming to Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive announced Wednesday. Joining Chucky will be his equally sadistic bride, Tiffany Valentine.

Both Chucky and Tiffany will be voiced by their original actors, Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly, respectively, in Dead by Daylight.

As a Killer, Chucky is said to have outstanding sneaking abilities, making him hard to track. Chucky can “vault through windows and under pallets allowing him to close in on his unsuspecting prey” using his Scamper ability, Behaviour said in a news release. He can also quickly lunge forward and attack unsuspecting Survivors using his Slice & Dice ability.

The doll-sized Killer’s small stature would seemingly put him at a height disadvantage compared to other Killers. Not so, apparently, because Chucky’s pre-doll human form, Charles Lee Ray, appears in game as a spirit to aid Dead by Daylight’s new Killer in hooking Survivors and interrupting them during repairs. And presumably, getting items down from high shelves.

Chucky joins a long list of horror characters who have been summoned to the Fog of Dead by Daylight, including Halloween’s Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, Alien’s Xenomorph, and Hellraiser’s Pinhead.

Dead by Daylight’s Chucky chapter arrives Nov. 28 on all platforms. That includes Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The Chucky TV series is currently in its third season, which has sent Chucky to the White House to kill staffers and Secret Service agents in a continuation of the long-running Child’s Play film franchise. Chucky airs on Syfy and USA Network.