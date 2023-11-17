The best Black Friday deals on gaming monitors

Black Friday is a prime opportunity to invest in a new gaming monitor, whether you’re looking for something on the simple and cheap side like the Acer Nitro XF273, or you want to finally go big with a massive ultrawide like the 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex. We’ve found plenty of excellent deals floating around that you might want to look at. For the high rollers out there, there are plenty of sales happening for OLED gaming monitors like the 45-inch LG UltraGear curved OLED, as well as excellent high refresh rate 4K monitors like the Samsung Odyssey Ark.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the best deals on gaming panels available across the internet at various retailers, with everything sorted by their maximum resolution. Each posting includes the standard and discounted price listed under its participating retailer and any other details that help each monitor stand out among its peers.

Best Black Friday deals on 1080p gaming monitors

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XF273 is a flat-panel monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate. You can currently pick it up for $149.99 (was $249.99).

The Acer Nitro XZ320Q offers a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 32-inch curved, 1080p panel. Right now it’s discounted to $169.99 (was $229.99).

Samsung’s 27-inch G4 FHD Odyssey monitor is capable of refresh rates up to 240 Hz and is on sale for $219.99 (was $349.99).

Best Black Friday deals on 1440p monitors

The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate is currently discounted to $779.99 at Amazon (was $999.99).

One of the most unique gaming monitors to hit the market, the 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex offers a 240 Hz refresh rate and has a panel that can transform from flat to curved. Right now, the Xeneon is on sale for $1,299.99 (was $1,999.99).

Best Black Friday deals on 4K monitors