Netflix’s first big Avatar the Last Airbender trailer swoops in before a February premiere

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender will officially premiere on Netflix on Feb. 22, 2024. The streaming service revealed the release date and the show’s first teaser trailer on Thursday during its Geeked Week presentation.

Netflix first announced the live-action rendition of the beloved animated show in 2018. The original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, were on board to reimagine the series better than the M. Night Shyamalan film. However, the two left production two years later, explaining that the vision of the Netflix series did not align with the “spirit and integrity of Avatar.” They’ve since gone on to announce new animated projects in the Avatar-verse.

Meanwhile, a new creative crew, lead by Sleepy Hollow’s Albert Kim, took over the Netflix show. Michael Goi (Riverdale), Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space), and Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) also joined as directors. The main cast includes Gordon Cormier (The Stand) as Aang; Kiawentiio (Anne with an E) as Katara; Ian Ousley as Sokka; and Dallas Liu (Pen15) as Zuko. The four relative newcomers are joined by heavy-hitters including Daniel Dae Kim, Amber Midthunder, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danny Pudi, and George Takei.

We’ve already seen some first glimpses of the show, including the main cast — as well as the Fire Nation characters — in costume. With an official release date on the horizon, there’s more to come for the live-action Avatar.