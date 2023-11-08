Link needs to be short in Nintendo’s Zelda movie

How tall is Link? It’s a question that’s puzzled scientists for eons.

It depends on the game, but generally Link stands somewhere between 3’10” and 5’2”. He’s a short king, and it’s one of many reasons he’s an icon.

Nintendo is making a live-action Legend of Zelda movie with Sony, presumably starring Link as the chief protagonist. Since the announcement, there has been a flurry of fancasting, as the Legend of Zelda faithful pick their favorite choices to play the sword-wielding adventurer. 5’7” Tom Holland and 5’10” Timothée Chalamet have been thrown around a lot online (6’2” Chris Pratt has also been mentioned, but I’m choosing to interpret that as a joke), and a more likely option might be 5’10” Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who worked with Zelda movie director Wes Ball on the Maze Runner movies. But there’s one problem: They’re all too tall (call it a reverse Jack Reacher problem).

We’ve been through this before with the X-Men movies. Wolverine is 5’3”. Hugh Jackman is 6’3”. Jackman is fantastic as Wolverine, but I fully support any and all efforts to digitally alter those movies to make Wolverine a full foot shorter.

Don’t make that same mistake, Sony. Keep Link short! You’re not limited on good options: 5’1” Elliot Page! 5’5” Daniel Radcliffe! 5’5” Frankie Muniz! 4’10” Danny DeVito! 5’4” Joe Pesci? Hey, 5’4” Martin Scorsese is an underrated actor, too.