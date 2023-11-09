Inside Out 2 will introduce Riley’s cringe teenage emotions

In Pixar’s Inside Out, emotions had feelings (or, rather, emotions were anthropomorphized and given personalities). In Inside Out 2 those big five emotions are back — except, wait? What’s this? There’s more?

As it turns out, Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear do NOT encompass the full spectrum of the human experience. When Riley, the human girl inhabited by our emotion friends from the first movie, turns 13, a demolition crew swings in to give the emotion console an upgrade. After the rumble clears, Joy and the others meets ... Anxiety! This little orange muppet-like gremlin is the perfect emotion for the complicated teenage years.

Voiced by Maya Hawke, Anxiety does let slip that there are others joining the emotions, but the brief teaser doesn’t show all of them yet. Guess we’ll have to see what other big teen emotions Riley deals with.

Amy Poehler returns as Joy, along with Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Lewis Black as Anger. New to the cast are Tony Hale as Fear (replacing Bill Hader) and Liza Lapira as Disgust (replacing Mindy Kaling).

Inside Out 2 hits theaters in summer 2024.