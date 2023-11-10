Netflix’s sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem finally has a release date

3 Body Problem is a lot of things all at once. It’s an ambitious adaptation of a modern classic sci-fi novel, it’s the new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, it’s one of Netflix’s biggest bets ever, and maybe most importantly, it’s a really neat looking sci-fi epic. During its Geeked Week presentation on Friday, Netflix revealed when the series will debut: March 21, 2024.

Netflix’s description of the series sheds some light on what it’s about:

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

The sneak peek Netflix showed along with the release date involved John Bradley’s character checking out a VR headset that takes him to somewhere indistinguishable from reality.

3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez, Alex Sharp, and Jonathan Pryce. The series is written by Benioff and Weiss, along with Alexander Woo.