The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep brings Geralt back to Netflix in anime form

Geralt of Rivia is coming back to Netflix sooner than we anticipated, only this time he’s doing it in animated form. The Witcher is returning before season 4 of the live-action series with a brief animated adventure called Sirens of the Deep, which Netflix has revealed will be released in late 2024.

Fans have likely guessed that Henry Cavill won’t be repricing his live-action role as Geralt, particularly considering his time as the Witcher is over as of season 3. Instead, the character will be voiced by Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher video games.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will adapt the Witcher short story “A Little Sacrifice,” which involves Geralt and Dandelion (the original name in the books for Jaskier) talking to a mermaid on behalf of a smitten prince. The story also involves Dandelion’s bard rival Essi Daven, who will be voiced by Christina Wren (Man of Steel). The series is animated by Studio Mir, the animation studio behind Avatar: Legends of Korra.