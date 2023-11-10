 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep brings Geralt back to Netflix in anime form

Unsurprisingly, Henry Cavill won’t be providing the voice of our favorite Witcher

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor. He writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

Geralt of Rivia is coming back to Netflix sooner than we anticipated, only this time he’s doing it in animated form. The Witcher is returning before season 4 of the live-action series with a brief animated adventure called Sirens of the Deep, which Netflix has revealed will be released in late 2024.

Fans have likely guessed that Henry Cavill won’t be repricing his live-action role as Geralt, particularly considering his time as the Witcher is over as of season 3. Instead, the character will be voiced by Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher video games.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will adapt the Witcher short story “A Little Sacrifice,” which involves Geralt and Dandelion (the original name in the books for Jaskier) talking to a mermaid on behalf of a smitten prince. The story also involves Dandelion’s bard rival Essi Daven, who will be voiced by Christina Wren (Man of Steel). The series is animated by Studio Mir, the animation studio behind Avatar: Legends of Korra.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Killer on Netflix, Dumb Money, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

When will the Mario movie come to Netflix and streaming?

By Ana Diaz and Austen Goslin
/ new

How to play solo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

New MK1 Thanksgiving Fatality might be the grossest thing they’ve ever done

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Best Striker loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new

Netflix’s sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem finally has a release date

By Austen Goslin
/ new