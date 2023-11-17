The best Black Friday deals on SSDs and microSD cards

Black Friday is one of the few times per year when you can easily find great deals on extra storage for your console, handheld, or PC. Install sizes for games are only getting larger, forcing those who want to keep up with the latest titles to upgrade faster than they imagined. But thankfully, many of our favorite SSDs and microSD card options are available for their lowest prices ever.

Whether you need a speedy, expansion card for your Xbox Series X like the WD Black C50, a heatsink-equipped SSD for your PlayStation 5 or PC like the Samsung 990 Pro, or a capacious microSD card for your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, you’ll find what you need with our collection of the best Black Friday storage deals.

If you have other wishlists to shop for, be sure to check out Polygon’s extensive coverage on the best board game deals, and the best gaming monitor deals that Black Friday has to offer.

Best Black Friday deals on PS5 and PC SSDs

If you’re planning to expand the storage on your PlayStation 5 or PC, it’s a great idea to get an M.2 SSD with a heatsink pre-installed (or you’ll need to buy your own heatsink; it’s easy and affordable to buy one and put it on by yourself). Best Buy is currently offering discounts on the heatsink-equipped versions of the 1 TB and 2 TB Samsung 990 Pro. The 1 TB model is available for $89.99 (was $119.99), while the 2 TB SSD is on sale for $149.99 (was $189.99).

If you already have an M.2 heatsink on hand, the 1 TB and 2 TB models of the Samsung 990 Pro without their preinstalled heatsink are also on sale. The 1 TB version is currently discounted to $79.99 (was $129.99) at Best Buy, while the 2 TB model can be picked up for $134.99 (was $199.99).

Related The best PS5 SSDs

If you need even more storage for your PlayStation 5, Samsung unfortunately doesn’t offer its 4 TB 990 Pro SSD with an integrated heatsink. But if you’re willing to install your own, you can currently pick up that drive at Best Buy or Amazon for $249.99 (was $344.99). This is $50 cheaper than the 4 TB model of the WD Black SN850P on sale at Best Buy, and offers similar performance.

If you’re already running out of storage on your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, Best Buy is discounting a pair of 2230-sized M.2 SSDs from WD Black that are small enough to be installed in handheld PCs. The 1 TB version of the WD Black 770M is discounted to $79.99 (was $129.99) and the 2 TB version is available for $169.99 (was $239.99).

Matching the price of the 1 TB WD Black 770M, you can currently find the 1 TB model of the Corsair MP600 Mini on sale at Amazon for $79.99 (was $89.99). This 2230 M.2 SSD is perfectly suited to for the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally.

Best Black Friday deals on microSD cards

There’s an amazing deal happening on the 1 TB model of the SanDisk Ultra microSD card at Walmart, selling for $69.99 (was $129.99).

Look out for more new deals as we get closer to Black Friday. But if you’ve got to buy something now, there are fantastic prices on Samsung’s and SanDisk’s high-capacity microSD cards.

Best Black Friday deals on Xbox expansion cards