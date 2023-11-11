Netflix shows off its new Devil May Cry anime at Geeked Week

Capcom’s Devil May Cry character-action franchise is coming to Netflix in a new anime series created by Adi Shankar, the producer of violent video game fare like Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. At Netflix’s Geeked Week event, fans were given a more substantial look at the anime that was teased back in September.

Devil May Cry will focus on a younger Dante, inspired by prequel Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening.

The eight-episode series is being produced by Studio Mir, the Seoul-based animation studio known for its work on shows like The Legend of Korra, My Adventures with Superman, and Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

Devil May Cry was previously adapted into an anime series by studio Madhouse (Trigun, One-Punch Man) and directed by Shin Itagaki (2016’s Berserk). The 2007 anime was set between the events of the video games Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2, and featured self-contained stories of Dante working as a devil hunter for hire.

Netflix’s Devil May Cry beings streaming in 2024. It’s one of many video game-inspired shows coming to the streaming platform.