New MK1 Thanksgiving Fatality might be the grossest thing they’ve ever done

When NetherRealm Studios dropped a new Halloween-themed Fatality for Mortal Kombat 1 last month, players turned up their noses — not just at the add-on content’s pricing, but at the idea of paying for Fatalities altogether. Now, NetherRealm is ready to turn players’ stomachs with a new Thanksgiving-themed Fatality that might just be the series’ most disgusting finishing move yet.

Granted, this is a series where Mortal Kombat’s cast of characters have been torn in half crotch to cranium by Noob Saibot, had their digestive systems pulled through their mouths by Ermac, and been stuffed with egg sacs by bug lady D’Vorah. MK1’s newest Fatality, however, involves food — a lot of it. And force-feeding. And puke. It’s really gross!

The new Thanksgiving Fatality won’t officially be added to Mortal Kombat 1 until next week, as part of a Seasonal Fatalities bundle. But data miners have already found the new Fatality and are showing it off on social media.

Video of that new Fatality is embedded below, but here’s a rough description of what you’re about to get yourself into: Sub-Zero summons a dinner table with a full Thanksgiving spread, with a whole roasted turkey, green bean casserole, pies, and more. Sub-Zero then performs the dinner-table equivalent of a curb stomp on MK1 newcomer Omni-Man, cracking his jaw open wide. The ninja then force feeds Omni-Man green beans, a pumpkin pie, and the entire turkey, whole. Sub-Zero then jumps onto Omni-Man’s distended belly, forcing him to vomit up the entire meal so forcefully that his eyes and skull cap pop out.

Even Mortal Kombat players, who are pretty used to over-the-top gore and violence, are grossed out (or impressed) by the new Fatality. “Even by MK standards that’s fucking gross,” said a member of the Mortal Kombat subreddit. “I’m going back to English class [because] I do not have necessary vocabulary to describe what I’m feeling,” said one MK player on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Like the Halloween Fatality — which was inspired by the deadly rotting Jack O’Lantern of Halloween 3: Season of the Witch — anyone on the Mortal Kombat 1 roster can use the Thanksgiving finishing move. If that’s something you want to see again, you should be able to purchase it next week.

The Thanksgiving Fatality will succeed the Halloween Fatality and precede a Winter Fatality in the Seasonal Fatalities bundle. Players who purchased the original Halloween Fatality, which cost around $12, a price that infuriated the player base, will get the Seasonal Fatality bundle at no extra cost, NetherRealm announced Thursday.