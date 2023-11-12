Rebel Moon’s trailer gives us more time to appreciate those sick laser butcher swords

We’re just shy of a month away from the streaming debut of Rebel Moon, the epic space opera from Zach Snyder born from the ashes of a failed Star Wars pitch. The first part of the two-part feature, subtitled A Child of Fire, premieres in December and stars Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) as a former soldier of a ruthless empire wreaking havoc across the galaxy who rallies an army of warriors to fight against her former masters.

Netflix is ratcheting up promotion in anticipation of the film’s release, premiering a new trailer on Saturday during the streamer’s annual Geeked Week virtual event that shows off a hefty slice of Synder’s explosive new adventure.

The new trailer shows off just how badass Boutella’s character is, while also giving us our best look yet at the plot: Boutella’s character wants to defend a moon from the fascist space government and to do that she’s going to need a misfit team of space heroes. So basically, it’s Seven Samurai in space, which sounds excellent.

The film already looks poised to be one of Netflix’s biggest films yet, if not its biggest. With a budget totaling at $166 million between the two films, Snyder has called upon an high-profile cast of actors to realize his vision. Aside from Boutella, Rebel Moon also stars Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Ed Skrein (Game of Thrones), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), and many more. Even Anthony Hopkins makes an appearance as the voice of a mechanical knight who fights beside Kora.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.