It was a normal Monday morning: Lofi Girl, as she always does, sits at her desk studying. She’ll glance out the window and turn the page of her notebook, all while her orange cat lazily peers out the window. But sometime after 9 a.m. EST, Lofi Girl disappeared — during Kanisan’s “morning moon” — as music continued playing. As it turns out, Synthwave Boy dropped off his stream, too.

Blink and you would have missed Lofi Girl’s disappearance; one second she was there, and in another she was gone. The official Lofi Girl account on X, formerly Twitter, posted an update at 9:03 a.m. sharing the empty workspaces, with each character’s respective glowing windows lit up in the distance.

In hindsight, it seems like Lofi Girl has been building to this moment since last week. On Nov. 11, her X account posted a shot of her gazing longingly out the window. In a picture posted on Nov. 12, she pondered a framed photograph. And now, she’s gone.

If you’re new to the Lofi Girl universe, you might not know that this has actually happened before. Yes, Lofi Girl has lore. Earlier this year, Lofi Girl went missing, leaving a few clues in her wake — like the glowing blue window. When she returned, it was with Synthwave Boy, who chills and plays video games from his blue- and purple-hued bedroom. Instead of an orange cat, Synthwave Boy’s got a cute little dog.

As far as I can tell, the cryptic X posts are the only clues. Because both Lofi Girl and Synthwave Boy are missing together, I’m ruling out a kidnapping, unless one of them is secretly a villain. But the vibes are off there; the Lofi crew doesn’t seem evil. The community — if there’s lore, there’s definitely a community — is convinced that Lofi Girl and Synthwave Boy have met up, perhaps for a date. Best case scenario, in my eyes, is that the two got together for a collaborative album, or that we’re getting another new character introduced into the Lofi universe.