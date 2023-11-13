Tekken’s cool new fighter is another illegitimate kid of fighting games’ worst dad

Tekken 8’s final launch roster has been confirmed with the addition of newcomer Reina, one of three brand-new fighters coming in Tekken 8. She may have a very important role in its story, because she appears to be yet another illegitimate child of series jerk Heihachi Mishima, quite possibly the worst dad in fighting game history.

Officially, Reina’s history and relationship to other Tekken characters is supposed to be a mystery. The only thing we know about her is she’s a student at Mishima Polytechnical School — the high school founded by Heihachi that’s secretly a training grounds for the Tekken Force, a private corporate army led by (who else?) Heihachi. But as seen in her debut trailer, Reina also has a strong interest in fighting Jin Kazama (grandson of Heihachi) and Kazuya Mishima (son of Heihachi and father of Jin). Is it because Reina is trying to fill the power vacuum at the Mishima Zaibatsu corporation due Heihachi’s death in Tekken 7, during which Kazuya seemingly finished Heihachi once and for all by throwing his lifeless body into a river of magma? Who can say?!

But based on supposedly leaked details datamined from previous Tekken 8 beta tests, Reina is said to be Heihachi’s daughter. The now-deceased Mishima spawned some two dozen illegitimate children after the death of his wife Kazumi, according to Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada, so there’s a lot of Mishima DNA out there.

What is clear is Reina appears to fight a lot like Heihachi himself, utilizing a combination of Mishima-style fighting karate and taido martial arts for her moveset. Kohei Ikeda, director of Tekken 8, says her dual styles are part of her overall theme of duality — a trait that’s conveyed through Reina’s visual design.

Bandai Namco enlisted character designer Mari Shimazaki for Reina. Shimazaki previously worked on the Bayonetta series, designed Kazumi and Josie for Tekken 7, and created Soulcalibur 5’s most memorable Ivy costume.

Reina is the 32nd confirmed character for Tekken 8’s launch roster, and one of three brand-new fighters, alongside Peruvian “Coffee Queen” Azucena and Frenchman Victor Chevalier, who will be voiced by Vincent Cassel (Westworld, Jason Bourne).

Here’s the full list of Tekken 8 fighters confirmed to appear when the fighting game launches on Jan. 26, 2024: