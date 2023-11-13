 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Xbox creates Wonka-themed controller you can... eat

You might say it took a world of pure imagination to come up with this one

By Nicole Clark
/ new
A woman taking a bite out of an Xbox controller made out of chocoltae. Image: Microsoft
Nicole Clark (she/her) is a culture editor at Polygon, and a critic covering internet culture, video games, books, and TV, with work in the NY Times, Vice, and Catapult.

Xbox just announced a new version of one of its most famous gaming peripherals, this time produced in partnership with Warner Bros. to celebrate a forthcoming movie. I’m talking about an Xbox controller made entirely out of chocolate. No, you can’t actually play games with it. Yes, you can eat it, since it’s made out of 100% chocolate. And of course, it’s wrapped in a gold wrapper — a reference to the infamous golden tickets that Charlie and company had to find in order to enter Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The film, called Wonka, is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and stars Timothée Chalamet as the chocolateer himself.

To win the “(X)box of Chocolates” — or so the Xbox release calls it — fans have to enter a sweepstakes. The terms, unfortunately, require following Xbox on X (formerly called Twitter) and retweeting the tweet announcing the context. It runs from Nov. 13 - Dec. 14. You don’t just win a chocolate controller itself. You also get five other chocolate truffles, each themed to Xbox: Achievement Hunting, Button Masher, Your Citrus Sidekic, Xtra Kick, and Wonka for the Win. You can also potentially win a replica Xbox Series X that similarly appears to be made entirely out of chocolate.

It’s been a year of blockbuster collaborations with really strong branding, and this is especially true for brand names that appeal to kids. Some of these were all-encompassing, like the inescapable number of Barbie branded items, ranging form hair clips to pool floats to inline rollerblades. And, of course, The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened up the opportunity for tons of new toys and game merch.

I don’t know precisely what types of branded merch I expected for Wonka. I assumed, of course, that there would be candy involved — chocolate even, and probably in a golden wrapper. But chocolate in the shape of an Xbox controller? Do we think Chalamet will be a gamer in Willy Wonka? If so, I presume Xbox would be his console of choice.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Timothée Chalamet captured Troye Sivan’s full essence on SNL

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Amazon axes 180 workers in games divisions

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

When does Hogwarts Legacy come out on Nintendo Switch?

By Michael McWhertor

Tekken’s cool new fighter is another illegitimate kid of fighting games’ worst dad

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Tom Hanks’ Masters of the Air looks like the Dad TV event of 2024

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime, the new Godzilla show, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new