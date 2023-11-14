Watch Nintendo’s new indie game showcase, Indie World

Nintendo Switch owners will get a fresh batch of game announcements from independent game developers on Nov. 14, thanks to a new Indie World showcase.

November’s Indie World — the indie equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. You can watch Nintendo’s new indie showcase in the embedded video above.

Nintendo says viewers can expect “roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” As is its wont, Nintendo did not announce which games or which developers would be featured in November’s Indie World. But fans can probably count on a handful of surprise game releases and demos after the Indie World event concludes.

One thing fans shouldn’t count on? Any news on Hollow Knight: Silksong. That game still does not have a release date, and it seems increasingly unlikely that developer Team Cherry will stuff the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight in one of Nintendo’s smaller showcases. But viewers can expect games to help round out the holiday season and the Switch’s 2024 release calendar.

It’s been nearly seven months since the most recent Indie World presentation. That’s where Nintendo and indie game studios showcased Switch versions of games like Chants of Sennaar, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Mineko’s Night Market, and Little Kitty, Big City.