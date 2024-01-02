Share All sharing options for: The must-watch anime to look out for in spring 2024

The 2024 winter anime season boasted a slew of exciting new shows, and if the spring anime season (which runs from April through June) is any indication, 2024 is shaping up to be just as excellent. We’ve got a ton of highly anticipated premieres and new series debuts coming out next month, so let’s dive in and see what’s in store!

Polygon is looking ahead to the movies, shows, and books coming soon in our Spring 2024 entertainment preview package, a weeklong special issue.

Production I.G, the studio behind acclaimed anime like 1995’s Ghost in the Shell, Psycho-Pass, and last year’s Heavenly Delusion, is back with the highly anticipated premiere of Kaiju No. 8, the sci-fi action series based on Naoya Matsumoto’s Shonen Jump manga. My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, two of the most popular anime series in recent memory, return this spring with new seasons.

As if that colossal trifecta of action anime weren’t enough, there’s a whole slew of beloved returning anime and new premieres to enjoy this season, like Wind Breaker, Sound! Euphonium season 3, Black Butler: Public School Arc, and more!

We’ll continue to update this list as we get a clearer picture of everything this upcoming anime season has to offer, but in the meantime, here are some of the most exciting anime airing this spring that you should look forward to.

Kaiju No. 8

Release date: April 13

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The biggest new anime premiering this spring is Kaiju No. 8. Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga, the sci-fi action anime follows Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old man living in a world besieged by gargantuan otherworldly kaiju.

Kafka dreams of one day defending humanity alongside his childhood friend Mina, despite never quite mustering up the strength or motivation to go after that dream. After rescuing one of his co-workers from a rampaging kaiju, Kafka accidentally swallows a strange creature, which grants him the ability to transform into an armored humanoid monster. With the help of his friend Reno, Kafka endeavors to fight alongside the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force as “Kaiju No. 8,” all while maintaining his secret identity.

Produced by Production I.G, the anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8 will be co-directed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion). The anime will also feature kaiju designs and animation by Khara, the studio founded by Neon Genesis Evangelion director Hideaki Anno.

My Hero Academia season 7

Release date: May 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia is back with an all-new season! With the threat of the League of Villains growing with each passing day, All Might requests aid from the Heroes of every foreign nation to combat this threat. Deku and company must work together to aid America’s No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe, and prevent All for One from stealing her Quirk for his own nefarious ends.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc

Release date: May 12

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will follow series protagonist Tanjiro Kamado as he seeks to train under Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira. Seeking to become one of the highest-ranked members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro will have to give his all to prepare for his impending battle with Lord Muzan and his Upper Rank demon commanders. Like past seasons, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc will be produced by studio Ufotable and directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

Release date: April 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

You remember Poker Face, Rian Johnson’s crime comedy series about a casino worker (Natasha Lyonne) with the ability to detect lies on the run from her former employers? Well, Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is a lot like that, only instead of a Columbo-like murder mystery, it’s a fantasy romance, and instead of a surly casino worker, it has a mischievous wolf god who agrees to help a traveling merchant earn his fortune.

Bartender: Glass of God

Release date: April 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Looking for an anime about someone who is just really, really ridiculously good at their job? Bartender: Glass of God centers on Ryuu Sasakura, a prodigy bartender who operates a tiny bar hidden in the backstreets of the Ginza district and who is renowned for his bespoke cocktails. How good are his cocktails, you might ask? Good enough to help his many customers make life-changing decisions and soothe their aching hearts.

Wind Breaker

Release date: April 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

This martial arts action anime adapted from Satoru Nii’s manga series centers on Haruka Sakura, a boorish first-year high school student who is only interested in being the strongest kid around. After starting at a notorious school known for degenerates who routinely get into brawls, Haruka learns the delinquents at his school aren’t just common punks — they’re secretly fighting a battle to protect their town from anyone who wishes them harm. Haruka doesn’t care for that much, though — he just wants to be the strongest!

Laid-Back Camp season 3

Release date: April 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Laid-Back Camp returns this spring with an all-new season! The Outdoors Activities Club reconvenes for another cozy adventure trekking through the Izu Peninsula, exploring the Ōi River, and hiking across northern Yamanashi.

Astro Note

Release date: April 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

This original sci-fi comedy anime follows Takumi, a talented but down-on-his luck chef who is let go from his job. After landing a gig at a fancy apartment complex that serves complimentary breakfast, he meets and falls head over heels for Mira, the apartment’s beautiful and bubbly landlady who’s just out of this world — literally!

Highspeed Étoile

Release date: April 5

Where to watch: TBA

This sci-fi racing anime take place in a future where advances in automotive technology have created a fleet of vehicles capable of safely achieving unprecedented speed, resulting in a next-generation racing circuit where the best of the best compete against one another. Highspeed Étoile follows Rin Rindo, a ex-ballet dancer turned layabout, who is suddenly thrust into the world of professional racing after a tragic injury that ended her dancing career.

The Fable

Release date: April 6

Where to watch: Hulu

What’s a master assassin to do when they’re ordered to go undercover and not kill anybody for an entire year? Well, they’ll just have to get a bit creative, now, won’t they? Based on Katsuhisa Minami’s popular action manga, The Fable is produced by Tezuka Productions and directed by Ryousuke Takahashi (Armored Trooper Votoms). The manga has previously been adapted into two fun live-action movies, both of which are on Netflix.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2

Release date: April 7

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation returns this spring with Rudeus Greyrat and Sylphiette having married and built a home together in the wake of the magical catastrophe that destroyed their homeland. When called to join his father in the search for his missing mother, Rudeus embarks on another quest of swords, sorcery, and adventure.

Sound! Euphonium season 3

Release date: April 7

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Kyoto Animation’s beloved slice-of-life anime based on Ayano Takeda’s novel series returns this spring after over seven years! The third season of Sound! Euphonium follows series protagonist Kumiko Oumae, her ex-boyfriend Shuuichi Tsukamoto, and her bandmate Reina Kousaka as they strive to win gold at their upcoming band tournament.

Viral Hit

Release date: April 10

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The premise of Viral Hit can be summed up in a single sentence: Children and adults upload videos of themselves kicking the crap out of each other for fame and fortune. Based on writer Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim’s popular webtoon manhwa, the anime follows a scrawny high school student who wishes to compete in an online community devoted to gambling on amateur street fights.

Black Butler: Public School Arc

Release date: April 13

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

After nearly a decade, the dark fantasy anime Black Butler finally returns with a new season! Based on the seventh arc of Yana Toboso’s manga, the fourth season of Black Butler follows the Earl Ciel Phantomhive and his dutiful butler Sebastian Michaelis as they investigate one of England’s top public schools on behalf of Queen Victoria. What foul machinations (and bizarre hijinks) will they uncover?

T・P BON (Time Patrol Bon)

Release date: May 22

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the beloved sci-fi adventure manga by Doraemon creator(s) Fujiko Fujio, Time Patrol Bon follows the story of an ordinary high school student who is recruited to join a team of time-traveling heroes tasked with saving people’s lives across different eras across the world. Produced by Studio Bones and directed by Masahiro Ando (Sword of the Stranger), the anime will consist of two seasons, the first of which will premiere this spring (May 22) while the second will premiere later this summer (July 17).

Rising Impact

Release date: June 22

Where to watch: Netflix

Anime can be anything, even a shonen sports drama inspired by Arthurian myth! Based on the manga by Nakaba Suzuki, the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins, Rising Impact follows the story of Gawain Nanaumi, a third-grade golfing prodigy with dreams of becoming the best player the world has ever seen. The first season of the anime will premiere this spring, with the second season scheduled to debut on Netflix later in August.