Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game looks a lot more fun now

Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios peeled back the curtain on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in a new 20-minute video on Wednesday, a preview that sure goes a long way toward addressing the tepid reception to the game’s previous reveal.

Rocksteady’s inaugural Suicide Squad Insider video focuses on the story and gameplay of its 2024 Suicide Squad game. It re-establishes that the big threat in the upcoming game is a Brainiac-controlled Justice League and pretty much the entire populace of Metropolis, which has been “enhanced” by alien invaders.

The video also explains how the Suicide Squad (aka Task Force X) becomes so super-powered themselves: Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark raid the Hall of Justice museum to steal a bunch of gear from superheroes and supervillains. Harley will use Batman’s grapple gun and glider to move through Metropolis, while Captain Boomerang wields Doctor Sivana’s Speed Force Gauntlet and Deadshot flies around using Gizmo’s jetpack. King Shark is just King Shark.

In the new footage, the game’s fast-paced, vertically oriented traversal through Metropolis, paired with a mix of gunplay and melee combat, looks pretty fun. There looks to be a bit of the Arkham games’ combat mechanics in here, with warnings about when to shoot the bad guys and combos that will have the squad taking down multiple enemies at once.

There’s very little emphasis on the dreaded collectible gear that drew comparisons to Destiny 2 and Anthem in previous showings of Kill the Justice League. Rocksteady doesn’t appear to have given up on the loot and upgrades for Suicide Squad’s characters, it just sounds like they’ll be addressed in a future video.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Feb. 2, 2024 after a series of delays. The game will feature the final appearance of the late Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman.