We’re giving away 100 tickets to Polygon’s screening of Godzilla Minus One

You can win a free ticket to see the new Godzilla at The Frida in Santa Ana on Nov. 27

By Chris Plante
/ new
Godzilla looks over his shoulder in Godzilla Minus One. Image: Toho
Chris Plante co-founded Polygon in 2012 as editor-at-large and is now editor-in-chief. He also created and occasionally teaches NYU’s Introduction to Games Journalism course.

Want to see the new Godzilla movie, Godzilla Minus One, before everybody else? We’re giving our readers another chance!

Polygon will present Godzilla Minus One at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, CA on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. PST. Tickets will be given to the first 100 people to email our special Godzilla email handle. To enter, you must be over the age of 18 and live within Southern California (which is to say, within a reasonable drive) so you can attend in person. There are no plus-ones, so all guests must email us individually to enter to win.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • Email godzillatickets@polygon.com
  • In the subject line, write “I want to see Godzilla Minus One with Polygon!”
  • In the body, include your full name, and confirm that you are over the age of 18 and can easily attend the event
  • Hit send!

If you are one of the first 100 to contact us, you will receive an email confirming your RSVP for the screening. Due to the volume of entries, we will only notify entrants who receive a ticket.

Here are the full rules.

