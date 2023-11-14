Everyone shut up and watch the trailer for the adorable stop-motion Pokémon series

The Pokémon world is full of trainers hustling to be the very best like no one ever was. But sometimes, you gotta stop the grind and learn to chill. Enter Pokémon Concierge, a new anime about the easier-breezier side of the Pokémon world.

The new show comes from Dwarf Studios, the anime studio behind the similarly cozy Rilakkuma and Kaoru. It follows Haru (Karen Fukuhara), a young woman who takes up a job at the Pokémon Resort as the newest Pokémon concierge. It’s her job to make sure that the Pokémon who visit the resort are relaxing and having a good time. But considering that Pokémon communicate in very limited ways (usually by repeatedly saying their own names or making other cute cooing noises), Haru must figure out what the Pokémon want and how best to serve them!

The trailer shows some of the hijinks that Haru gets entangled in, along with more of the Pokémon that she encounters. There is a heavily featured Psyduck, along with a teary-eyed Magikarp. She also rides a Dragonite at one point! I want this life.

Pokémon Concierge hits Netflix on Dec. 28.