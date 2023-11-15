The Witcher 3 mod editor coming in 2024, fortifying the game’s legacy

CD Projekt Red is working on mod tools for The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, its immensely popular 2016 role-playing game. The studio announced the mod editor on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content,” CD Projekt Red posted.

The Witcher 3’s new mod tools will be released for free in 2024, but for PC users only. It’s an unusual move to put out a mod editor for a game that’s eight years old, but it’s clear CD Projekt is looking to fortify The Witcher 3’s already impressive legacy by continuing to extend the lifespan of the game. Bethesda Game Studios’ The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is the blueprint for a game’s long-lasting success and investment in the modding community; Skyrim’s Nexus Mods page has more than 60,000 entries to The Witcher 3’s 6,000.

CD Projekt Red narrative director Phillip Weber posted on X that the mod editor is “an 8 year old dream we could never fully realize” — until now.

We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! ⚔️



It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We're planning on releasing it for free in 2024.

The Witcher 3’s modding community is by no means small, having created loads of mods that make quality-of-life improvements to the game. There are plenty of downloads to upgrade visuals, let Geralt carry an unlimited amount of goods, or eliminate fall damage, but CD Projekt Red’s official mod tools will allow players to create more extensive content instead of just modding things that are already in the game. This gives modders the potential to create new questlines and other playable content for The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 mod tools, which were released in 2021 and continued to be updated, have no doubt helped that mod community grow, and likely helped shape the future of The Witcher 3’s mod support. Updates on The Witcher 3’s mod tools are expected in the new year, as CD Projekt Red continues work on both a fourth Witcher game and a remake of the original 2007 Witcher.