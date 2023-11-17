 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why to grab a 4K Blu-ray player this Black Friday — and one to buy

Ultra-popular Panasonic models are on sale

By Chris Plante
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of the Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player wrapped in pink Polygon logos. Graphic: Chris Plante/Polygon | Source image: Panasonic
Chris Plante co-founded Polygon in 2012 and is now editor-in-chief. He co-hosts The Besties, is a board member of the Frida Cinema, and created NYU’s first games journalism course.

Black Friday 2023 is the perfect time to consider buying a stand-alone 4K Blu-ray player. Home video used to be so simple. With DVDs and Blu-rays, you could expect your video game console of choice to play your favorite discs and do it well. But now, things are messy. Both Microsoft and Sony sell consoles without disc drives. And even their best hardware lacks top-of-the-line features available on dedicated 4K Blu-ray players. (Not to mention the fan noise in these gaming beasts.)

For the first time in decades, it makes sense to buy a stand-alone player. Which one should you get? And why are the prices all over the place? As Polygon’s resident Blu-ray obsessive (be sure to read our list of the best Blu-rays of 2023), I have the answers!

I’ll keep this simple. Panasonic’s current lineup is widely regarded as having the best options. Both Popular Science and What Hi-Fi have the Panasonic DP-UB820 atop their respective lists of the best Blu-ray players. Wirecutter has that model as its upgrade pick; its main choice is the slightly less capable DP-UB420.

Both players are on sale at Best Buy and Amazon until Nov. 27.

For the average home video enthusiast, we recommend the cheaper UB420, which is normally available for $249.99 and currently on sale for $199.99. It plays 4K Blu-rays, standard Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, DVDs, and audio CDs. It has high-resolution audio output, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for high dynamic range color (in the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats). The UB420 is also compatible with a wide variety of additional disc and media formats — a boon for people who like to burn their own discs or play files from USB drives.

For those who don’t mind spending more money to have the absolute best, we recommend the DP-UB820. It’s basically identical to the UB420, except it’s faster, and it supports Dolby Vision HDR — which you won’t get from gaming consoles, either — as well as 7.1-channel analog audio output.

If you’re confused about Dolby Vision, we recommend that you Google your current TV model to see if it even supports that HDR format — many TVs and discs don’t. Which is to say, again, the cheaper 4K Blu-ray player of the two here will do just fine for most folks!

  1. Polygon
  2. The best early Black Friday deals
  3. Best board game deals
  4. Best gaming monitor deals
  5. Best SSD and microSD card deals

Next Up In Black Friday

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan expansion is now available for Magic: The Gathering

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best SSDs for Xbox Series X

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best PS5 SSDs

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best Black Friday deals are happening now

By Alice Newcome-Beill, Cameron Faulkner, and 1 more
/ new

Expand your storage with Black Friday deals on SSDs & microSD cards

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Score 2023’s best deals yet on gaming monitors

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new