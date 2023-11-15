Marvel’s What If…? season 2 visits a Mario Kart world, the year 1602, Christmas

For Christmas this year, Marvel Studios is giving us the multiverse — but in a fun way. A second season of Marvel’s What If...? will premiere on Dec. 22. And as a new trailer for the show reveals, things are going to get pretty wild.

Clips reveal some kind of hardcore motorhead race world, a trip back to a secret Avengers team of the 1980s, and a Renaissance-era setting that’s likely a play on the Marvel 1602 series by Neil Gaiman, Andy Kubert and Richard Isanove. The first season of What If...? eventually culminated in a multiversal threat that demanded a multiversal Avengers team-up — and it seems that something similar will occur in this season.

But at least until then, we also seem to have a Stark Tower Christmas episode, and an episode recorded entirely in Mohawk, introducing Kahhori, a new superheroine who comes into contact with the Tesseract in a timeline where it fell to Earth in pre-colonial New York State.

Marvel’s What If...? season 2 will run on Disney Plus for nine episodes, premiering on Dec. 22, with a new episode every day through Dec. 30.