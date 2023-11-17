Music has always been an integral part of Scott Pilgrim. There are the in-universe bands – Sex Bob-omb, The Clash at Demonhead, The Katayanagi Twins – and the (often banger) songs they play, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World added a lot of moody and groovy music to the mix to help complement the hyper-stylized approach Edgar Wright took to the adaptation.

The new Netflix anime adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, appropriately flies with this idea. The music is vibrant and energetic, matching the lively animation from Science Saru and amplifying what makes this such a spectacular and new adaptation of a familiar work. In short, the soundtrack is full of bops, and it makes a great show even better.

Despite that the show has Western showrunners and the cast returning from the movie, Science Saru’s presence makes Scott Pilgrim Takes Off unquestionably an anime. And paying homage to the legacy of Japanese animation, the opening credits whip, with the propulsive song “Bloom” by Japanese rock band Necry Talkie working in concert with fantastic animation from the Science Saru crew (Devilman Crybaby, Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!). Opening with a strong bassline — a lot of Scott Pilgrim music is bass-heavy, come to think of it — “Bloom” then brings in an 8-bit-style keyboard to further accentuate the video game vibes of the Scott Pilgrim world.

But “Bloom” isn’t the only banger in the mix. With much of the show’s original music composed by Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy) and chiptune band Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game) in eight episodes that are bursting to the brim with life and energy, there’s plenty of room for the soundtrack to shine.

Here’s the list of songs featured on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off:

[Ed. note: As you might guess, the rest of this post contains spoilers for songs featured in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Some of the titles of tracks allude to events on the show. Proceed at your own fact-finding peril.]

Songs featured in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (broken down by episodes)

Episode 1:

“Breathless” by X

Episode 2:

“What’s a Girl to Do” by Cristina

Episode 3:

“You Wouldn’t Like Me” by Tegan and Sara

Episode 4:

“United States of Whatever” by Liam Lynch

“Police Truck” by Dead Kennedys

“Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash

Episode 5:

“Black Sheep” by Metric (as sung by the crowd)

“If You Could Read My Mind” by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez

Episode 6:

“A-Punk” by Vampire Weekend

“Kidnapped by Neptune” by Scout Niblett

Episode 7:

“Konya Wa Hurricane” by Kinuko Omori

Episode 8:

“Scott Pilgrim” by Plumtree

The Scott Pilgrim Takes Off soundtrack’s original songs

01. “I Feel Fine, Pt. 1” - Sex Bob-Omb

02. “Orange Shirt” - Sex Bob-Omb

03. “I Will Remember You” – Emily Haines, Metric

04. “Sometimes Bad Guys Turn Into Great Guys” – Scott Pilgrim

05. “Konya Wa Hurricane” - Pop’n TwinBee

06. “Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Overture” - Original Scott Pilgrim Off-Broadway Orchestra

07. “Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Musical” - Original Scott Pilgrim Off-Broadway Cast

08. “I Feel Fine, Pt. 2” - Sex Bob-Omb

09. “Subspace” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

10. “Waiting for the DVD” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

11. “Meeting Ramona” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

12. “Date” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

13. “Ramona’s Apartment” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

14. “Gonna Kill Him” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

15. “Fond Memories” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

16. “Detective Flowers” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

17. “Investigation Continues” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

18. “Knives & Kim” - Anamanaguchi

19. “Matthew Patel” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

20. “Messing with a CEO” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

21. “They Dated” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

22. “Roxie & Ramona Fight” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

23. “And They Were Roommates” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

24. “Blame It On The Goose” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

25. “Billionaire” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

26. “Paparazzi” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

27. “Lucas Memories” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

28. “Well Well Wells” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

29. “Character Assassination” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

30. “Goose’s Origin” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

31. “Bad Guys” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

32. “The How” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

33. “The When” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

34. “Timewarp” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

35. “Virtual Boy Suite” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

36. “Yet Another Winter Again” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

37. “Future Psych” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

38. “Sorry” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

39. “Evil Exes Arrival” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

40. “Big Bad” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

41. “Backup Plan” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

42. “He’s You” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

43. “Shoelaces (Trailer Version)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

44. “Sonic 3” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

45. “God Only Knows” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

46. “Neil Console (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

47. “Young Neil Gaming (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

48. “Walk Home (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

49. “Fight (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

50. “Limo Music (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

51. “Very Soft Evil Dark (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

52. “Writer’s Block (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

53. “In My Kart (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

54. “Detective Flowers 2 (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

55. “Todd Mystery (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

56. “I’m Ramona Flowers (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

57. “Sparks (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

58. “Todd Flashback (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

59. “The Actor (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

60. “Envy And Todd Passion Takes (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

61. “It’s The Twins (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

62. “Bad Husband (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese

63. “We Did It (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese