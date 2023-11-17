Music has always been an integral part of Scott Pilgrim. There are the in-universe bands – Sex Bob-omb, The Clash at Demonhead, The Katayanagi Twins – and the (often banger) songs they play, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World added a lot of moody and groovy music to the mix to help complement the hyper-stylized approach Edgar Wright took to the adaptation.
The new Netflix anime adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, appropriately flies with this idea. The music is vibrant and energetic, matching the lively animation from Science Saru and amplifying what makes this such a spectacular and new adaptation of a familiar work. In short, the soundtrack is full of bops, and it makes a great show even better.
Despite that the show has Western showrunners and the cast returning from the movie, Science Saru’s presence makes Scott Pilgrim Takes Off unquestionably an anime. And paying homage to the legacy of Japanese animation, the opening credits whip, with the propulsive song “Bloom” by Japanese rock band Necry Talkie working in concert with fantastic animation from the Science Saru crew (Devilman Crybaby, Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!). Opening with a strong bassline — a lot of Scott Pilgrim music is bass-heavy, come to think of it — “Bloom” then brings in an 8-bit-style keyboard to further accentuate the video game vibes of the Scott Pilgrim world.
But “Bloom” isn’t the only banger in the mix. With much of the show’s original music composed by Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy) and chiptune band Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game) in eight episodes that are bursting to the brim with life and energy, there’s plenty of room for the soundtrack to shine.
Here’s the list of songs featured on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off:
[Ed. note: As you might guess, the rest of this post contains spoilers for songs featured in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Some of the titles of tracks allude to events on the show. Proceed at your own fact-finding peril.]
Songs featured in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (broken down by episodes)
Episode 1:
- “Breathless” by X
Episode 2:
- “What’s a Girl to Do” by Cristina
Episode 3:
- “You Wouldn’t Like Me” by Tegan and Sara
Episode 4:
- “United States of Whatever” by Liam Lynch
- “Police Truck” by Dead Kennedys
- “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash
Episode 5:
- “Black Sheep” by Metric (as sung by the crowd)
- “If You Could Read My Mind” by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez
Episode 6:
- “A-Punk” by Vampire Weekend
- “Kidnapped by Neptune” by Scout Niblett
Episode 7:
- “Konya Wa Hurricane” by Kinuko Omori
Episode 8:
- “Scott Pilgrim” by Plumtree
The Scott Pilgrim Takes Off soundtrack’s original songs
01. “I Feel Fine, Pt. 1” - Sex Bob-Omb
02. “Orange Shirt” - Sex Bob-Omb
03. “I Will Remember You” – Emily Haines, Metric
04. “Sometimes Bad Guys Turn Into Great Guys” – Scott Pilgrim
05. “Konya Wa Hurricane” - Pop’n TwinBee
06. “Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Overture” - Original Scott Pilgrim Off-Broadway Orchestra
07. “Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Musical” - Original Scott Pilgrim Off-Broadway Cast
08. “I Feel Fine, Pt. 2” - Sex Bob-Omb
09. “Subspace” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
10. “Waiting for the DVD” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
11. “Meeting Ramona” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
12. “Date” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
13. “Ramona’s Apartment” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
14. “Gonna Kill Him” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
15. “Fond Memories” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
16. “Detective Flowers” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
17. “Investigation Continues” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
18. “Knives & Kim” - Anamanaguchi
19. “Matthew Patel” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
20. “Messing with a CEO” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
21. “They Dated” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
22. “Roxie & Ramona Fight” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
23. “And They Were Roommates” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
24. “Blame It On The Goose” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
25. “Billionaire” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
26. “Paparazzi” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
27. “Lucas Memories” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
28. “Well Well Wells” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
29. “Character Assassination” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
30. “Goose’s Origin” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
31. “Bad Guys” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
32. “The How” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
33. “The When” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
34. “Timewarp” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
35. “Virtual Boy Suite” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
36. “Yet Another Winter Again” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
37. “Future Psych” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
38. “Sorry” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
39. “Evil Exes Arrival” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
40. “Big Bad” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
41. “Backup Plan” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
42. “He’s You” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
43. “Shoelaces (Trailer Version)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
44. “Sonic 3” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
45. “God Only Knows” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
46. “Neil Console (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
47. “Young Neil Gaming (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
48. “Walk Home (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
49. “Fight (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
50. “Limo Music (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
51. “Very Soft Evil Dark (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
52. “Writer’s Block (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
53. “In My Kart (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
54. “Detective Flowers 2 (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
55. “Todd Mystery (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
56. “I’m Ramona Flowers (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
57. “Sparks (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
58. “Todd Flashback (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
59. “The Actor (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
60. “Envy And Todd Passion Takes (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
61. “It’s The Twins (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
62. “Bad Husband (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
63. “We Did It (Bonus Track)” - Anamanaguchi, Joseph Trapanese
Loading comments...