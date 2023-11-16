After a particularly strong October, it will be slightly less exciting November for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in terms of additions to the service’s Game Catalog — although it’s definitely not without highlights. There’s a rare day one drop, a big RPG arriving at just the right moment, and a better-than-usual selection of retro games arriving in the Classics library for Premium members.

The headline is Tuxedo Labs’ sandbox puzzle game Teardown, which joined the Game Catalog on Wednesday, the day of its console debut. Teardown made quite a splash when it first surfaced on PC in 2020, thanks to the dazzling destructible physics of its voxel-based game engine. The game’s all about using vehicles and explosives to smash your way through each level and complete a heist, and it’s very fun.

Much less fresh, but still making a timely appearance on the PlayStation Plus books on Nov. 21 (along with all the following games), is Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. This is the 2017 PlayStation 4 version of the cult 2012 fantasy role-playing game from Capcom, which comes to the Game Catalog ahead of an expected 2024 release for the long in development (and very promising-looking) Dragon’s Dogma 2. Dragon’s Dogma is a slightly rough but fascinating open-world RPG with survival and emergent storytelling aspects that were ahead of their time in 2012, but feel right on the money now. The sequel could be big, so this is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Another notable addition is Superliminal, a post-Portal first-person puzzle game from 2019 that’s all about playing around with perspective, not unlike the recent Viewfinder.

Elsewhere, Plus and Premium subscribers get the definitive edition of Dead Island: Riptide, action RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Koei Tecmo strategy Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi, multiplayer brawler River City Melee Mach!!, and arcade mech battler Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On. Incredibly, the latter isn’t even the best title of a game hitting PlayStation Plus this month, with that distinction going to detective visual novel Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz. Wow.

Finally, Premium subscribers have less cause to moan about Sony’s disregard for the retro Classics collection than usual, as November brings with it the certified PS1 banger Grandia, a deep and strategic RPG. Also coming to Classics are the PS2’s charming rhythm-action sequel PaRappa the Rapper 2, remasters of the first two Klonoa games, futuristic PS1 racer Jet Moto, and, for some reason, a PSP spinoff of the Pixar movie Up.