Omni-Man is coming to Fortnite with the rest of the Invincible cast

Fortnite OG is getting some fun new additions

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Omni-Man and his son Invincible side by side, in their superhero costumes Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

After a successful turn in Mortal Kombat 1, Omni-Man from Robert Kirkman’s Invincible is headed to Fortnite, according to leaked images of upcoming skins for Epic Games’ battle royale.

Omni-Man won’t be alone: His son Invincible and Atom Eve are also coming to Fortnite, with all the associated accessories, including the still-living severed head of the Immortal, doomed to be a back bling.

Omni-Man, Invincible, and Atom Eve are all rendered in their animated, cel-shaded style, a la characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan. They’re part of Fortnite’s latest update and should appear in the next store refresh.

The heroes and villains of Invincible will be joined in Fortnite this week by real-world F1 racer Lewis Hamilton — and Hamilton’s dog, Roscoe.

Fortnite is currently in the midst of its throwback season, known as Fortnite OG. Thursday’s update will revisit Chapter 1 Seasons 7 and 8 of Fortnite and its original incarnation of the island. Fortnite OG has brought about a resurgence of players to Epic’s free-to-play battle royale, with more than 44 million players jumping into the retro revival.

The animated Invincible television series is now in its second season, which debuted on Nov. 3. The incredibly violent series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

