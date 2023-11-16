Baldur’s Gate 3 getting gorgeous deluxe physical edition with actual discs in it

Even if you have a digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3, you might want to double dip for Larian Studios’ upcoming physical release of the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game. Not only does it include Baldur’s Gate 3 on multiple discs, it also includes a sick Mind Flayer poster, a cloth map, and a physical box designed to sit alongside the original Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 boxes.

The physical Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X is coming in Q1 2024, and will cost $79.99, Larian announced Thursday. The physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be sold exclusively by and restocked on Larian’s own store, where it is currently available for pre-order. The upside to Larian selling it directly is that the developer isn’t pulling any funny business by making the deluxe edition artificially scarce. “Players needn’t panic if they lose out on the initial batch,” Larian said in a news release.

Here’s what’s included:

Baldur’s Gate 3 game discs and box

Original soundtrack on three CDs

Cloth world map

Two fabric patches

32 stickers (including a fun Intellect Devourer sticker!)

Baldur’s Gate 3 poster

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game will be playable on disc. The PS5 version spans two discs, while the Xbox version extends to three discs. On PC, a DVD hosts a custom installer and arrives with a Steam key. Larian’s very pricey (and sold out) Collector’s Edition release of Baldur’s Gate 3 included a variety of physical items, like dice and Magic: The Gathering cards, but no actual discs.

Larian also noted that the physical Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition will include all the goodies from the digital deluxe edition of the game, specifically the following:

Divinity Item Pack

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital OST

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

It sounds like Larian fans can expect more of this kind of thing from the studio.

“This experiment is what we feel the future of physical media looks like, at least for us at Larian,” said Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian, in a statement. “We spent the last few months learning how to do it from scratch and put everything we learned from the Collector’s Edition into what we hope is unbeatable value for what we’re considering our standard physical version going forward. If it works out, we’ll keep doing it this way. We understand the value of physical media, and while there are clearly increasingly significant challenges when it comes to the archiving of games, we truly believe it’s worth experimenting, even if it means a fuck-ton of discs.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on Mac, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. An Xbox Series X and Series S version is coming in December, but Larian has not announced a specific release date for it.