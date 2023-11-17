Behold the Bluey Xbox

Bluey: The Video Game, based on the hit Australian animated children’s show Bluey, arrives Friday. That’s the good news for parents and relatives looking for a new video game for young kids to play. The bad news is that Bluey: The Video Game has ushered in the creation of a Bluey-themed Xbox Series X, with a matching controller, and there’s only one of each in existence.

Yes, unfortunately, this adorable cartoon dog game console is a custom-made one of one.

Microsoft is giving away that Bluey Xbox and controller as part of a sweepstakes, something the Xbox maker loves to do when it comes to highly coveted items like pizza-scented controllers or furry Sonic and Knuckles controllers. For a chance to get that Bluey Xbox, you’ll need to follow Xbox on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, and retweet the company’s sweepstakes tweet. Doing so, however, will only spread awareness of the Bluey Xbox to a wider audience of desperate Bluey fans and parents. Hopefully, no young children see the tweet.

You have until Dec. 13 to do your retweeting, meaning there’s a very slim chance that if you win, you could have a Bluey Xbox by Christmas. But the odds are stacked heavily against you. For official contest rules, head to the Xbox website for more details.

Bluey: The Video Game launched Nov. 17, and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It costs $39.99. Bluey, the TV show, is available to stream on Disney Plus, and even if you think you’re not the audience for it, you should totally check it out. And you should read about the Bluey episode that Disney refuses to stream.