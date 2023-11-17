 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Behold the Bluey Xbox

Bluey’s new video game has spawned an adorable, impossible-to-get console

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A custom Xbox Series X and controller painted to look like cartoon dog Bluey Image: Microsoft
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Bluey: The Video Game, based on the hit Australian animated children’s show Bluey, arrives Friday. That’s the good news for parents and relatives looking for a new video game for young kids to play. The bad news is that Bluey: The Video Game has ushered in the creation of a Bluey-themed Xbox Series X, with a matching controller, and there’s only one of each in existence.

Yes, unfortunately, this adorable cartoon dog game console is a custom-made one of one.

Microsoft is giving away that Bluey Xbox and controller as part of a sweepstakes, something the Xbox maker loves to do when it comes to highly coveted items like pizza-scented controllers or furry Sonic and Knuckles controllers. For a chance to get that Bluey Xbox, you’ll need to follow Xbox on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, and retweet the company’s sweepstakes tweet. Doing so, however, will only spread awareness of the Bluey Xbox to a wider audience of desperate Bluey fans and parents. Hopefully, no young children see the tweet.

You have until Dec. 13 to do your retweeting, meaning there’s a very slim chance that if you win, you could have a Bluey Xbox by Christmas. But the odds are stacked heavily against you. For official contest rules, head to the Xbox website for more details.

Bluey: The Video Game launched Nov. 17, and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It costs $39.99. Bluey, the TV show, is available to stream on Disney Plus, and even if you think you’re not the audience for it, you should totally check it out. And you should read about the Bluey episode that Disney refuses to stream.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan expansion is now available for Magic: The Gathering

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best SSDs for Xbox Series X

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best PS5 SSDs

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best Black Friday deals are happening now

By Alice Newcome-Beill, Cameron Faulkner, and 1 more
/ new

Why to grab a 4K Blu-ray player this Black Friday — and one to buy

By Chris Plante
/ new

Expand your storage with Black Friday deals on SSDs & microSD cards

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new