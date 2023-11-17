 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will add a new wrinkle to its difficulty

A different kind of hard mode will be available from the start

Barret and Cloud battle a Skeeskee in a desert area in a gameplay screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Image: Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will bring a new twist to its difficulty options when the second chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 remake project arrives next year. Square Enix revealed Friday that in addition to easy and normal difficulty settings, Rebirth will offer a new “dynamic” difficulty that adapts to match players’ skill.

New images of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth show that the game’s dynamic difficulty setting will adjust enemy difficulty “automatically based on your skill level.” Square Enix says the setting is for players who “love the thrill of the fight.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake offered an optional hard difficulty, but that setting only unlocked after players had already completed the game once. Rebirth may have a similar unlockable hard option, but players looking for a challenge will get one right from the get-go. The new dynamic difficulty option may also make it harder for players to over-level themselves by knocking out Rebirth’s optional side quests and secret discoveries.

Square Enix also released a fresh batch of screenshots for Rebirth on Friday, many of which Final Fantasy fans may have seen at this year’s Tokyo Game Show presentation. But they show off some of the areas players will explore — like the town of Kalm and Mythril Mine — and the new characters they’ll encounter: Broden, Rhonda, Priscilla, Billy, and Chloe. They also show new summon Kujata in action.

More importantly, if you want to see some dripped-out Chocobo dressed in fashions from the Chocoboutique, check out the gallery below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released for PlayStation 5on two discs! — on Feb. 29, 2024. Versions for other platforms have not been announced.

