The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 remaster leaks on PSN with trailer, release date

Ellie and Abby duke it out this January

By Maddy Myers
Ellie, a young woman with brown hair and a black eye, wearing an olive chambray zip-up shirt in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
It should come as no surprise to fans that The Last of Us Part 2 might have a remastered version in development for PlayStation 5, ever since The Last of Us Part 1 — the PS5 port of the original game — came out in September 2022. The remastered version of the sequel just got a lot more solid, thanks to a leak courtesy of the PlayStation Store.

Although The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered isn’t on the PlayStation storefront at this time, it appears to have been in the database at some point recently, because websites that track updates to the PlayStation Store have scraped the relevant data about the game. PSdeals.net has a listing for the game that links to a now-broken PlayStation Store page. The PSdeals listing includes screenshots that appear to be from the remaster, with the phrase “captured on PS5” (as is standard practice for Sony) visible in the corner.

Insider Gaming has a report that goes even further, including the game’s release date — Jan. 19, 2024, which would be quite soon — and even a short teaser trailer that starts off with footage of the Part 1 remaster and then progresses to Part 2 footage. Wario64, the deals aficionado made famous on X (formerly Twitter), corroborated that reporting with a link to the same trailer that appears to be hosted on Sony’s own servers.

It’s worth noting that the trailer makes no mention of a Windows PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. While Sony has been bringing many of its first-party games to PC in recent years, there’s typically been a lag time of more than a year before those PC ports arrive.

Polygon has reached out to Sony for confirmation and will update this story when we hear back.

