All the Invincible season 2 part 2 news we’ve heard so far

After a tremendously long hiatus, Invincible finally returned for season 2 just a few weeks ago. Sadly, it’s already headed on break again after four pretty great episodes to start its new season.

The good news is we won’t have to wait too long before the show comes back to wrap up the back half of its second season. Here’s everything we know about Invincible season 2 part 2, when it might come out, what’s happening for season 3, and what you should do in the meantime:

When does Invincible come back?

Invincible will be back in 2024, and we won’t have to wait long. Prime Video has announced the show returns on March 14 for the second half of its second season. After the years-long gap between seasons 1 and 2, it seems the Invincible creative team is making good on its promise to avoid extra long breaks between episodes.

How many more episodes are in Invincible season 2 part 2?

Just like the first part, Invincible season 2 part 2 will have four episodes, bringing the total number of season 2 installments to eight.

What’s Invincible season 2 part 2 going to be about?

Part 1 ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, with the return of Omni-Man and the revelation that the Viltrumites are hunting down Omni-Man and Invincible. So it stands to reason that we’re probably going to get a lot more of that in the next four episodes. But as for where that will leave the characters, or when Mark will return to Earth, we’ll have to wait for the show’s return to find out.

Is Invincible getting a season 3?

It is! Kirkman has already confirmed that a third season of the show is on the way, but we don’t know exactly when it will be released.

Who’s joining the voice cast of Invincible in season 2 part 2?

There are a few new actors to the series on the way, but the most important one is Tim Robinson, of I Think You Should Leave fame. I could list more, but they really don’t seem exciting in comparison.

What should I watch while I wait?

If you’re in the mood for more violent young-adult superhero content then you should check out Gen V — also on Prime Video. It’s about a group of teens attending a college for superheroes, set in the universe of The Boys. Fortunately you don’t have to watch The Boys to keep up with this incredibly fun to watch show.

If you’re looking for something violent and animated instead, check out Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix. It tells the story of a samurai (who have blue eyes, obviously) who is dead-set on hunting down all of the westerners in Japan. It’s a series fueled by revenge and underscored by beautiful and animation, and one of the best shows of 2023.