Demon Slayer season 4 gets official premiere date, new trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 concluded last year, continuing Tanjiro Kamado’s battle against the demonic forces of Lord Muzan and earning a spot on our list of the best anime of 2023. Fans of the series won’t have to wait long for a continuation, as the fourth season of the anime is slated to premiere this spring.

Here’s everything we know about the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Will there be a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4?

Yes. On June 22, the official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba X account shared the first teaser trailer announcing that the fourth season was already in production.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc TV anime has been confirmed!#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/ljpeIqs4F5 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) June 22, 2023

The account also tweeted a teaser poster for the season featuring character designs for Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira; Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira; Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira; Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira; and Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira.

When will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 come out?

Those who inherit the will.



The training begins with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiering May 12 on @crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/r5L3ELulIB — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 9, 2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc will premiere May 12, as revealed in an announcement poster shared on the series’ official X account. The season will debut with a special one-hour premiere episode.

On Feb. 2, a feature-length re-edited version of the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc and the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, premiered for a limited worldwide theatrical run.

What will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 cover?

The fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will adapt the 10th arc of the original manga, titled the Hashira Training Arc.

The original manga arc follows Tanjiro as he trains under Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, to attain the rank of Hashira — a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps — in order to prepare for the impending battle against Lord Muzan and his remaining Upper Rank demon commanders. On March 9, a promotional trailer for the season was released online.

Who will be producing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4?

Haruo Sotozaki, who directed the first, second, and third seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as the feature-length films Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, will return to direct the fourth season. Akira Matsushima will also be returning to serve as character designer and chief animation director. Anime studio Ufotable will once again handle production duties for the fourth season.

Will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc will premiere on May 12 on Crunchyroll. No word has yet been released regarding when or if the season will stream on Netflix or Hulu.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc was added to Hulu and Netflix on Sept. 28, two months after the premiere of the season’s final episode on Crunchyroll. With this in mind, it’s not unlikely that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc will be added to Hulu and Netflix sometime after the season’s simulcast has concluded.