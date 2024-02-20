 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s first trailer drops Wednesday

FromSoftware to finally reveal its expansion to 2022’s Game of the Year

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

It’s time to return to the Lands Between. Elden Ring developer FromSoftware announced Tuesday that it will release the first trailer for the open-world role-playing game’s expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s highly anticipated reveal trailer will go live on Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s YouTube channels at 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST/4 p.m. CET. The three-minute trailer will be preceded by a 30-minute countdown.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was announced last February, but developer FromSoftware has revealed little about its DLC for 2022’s Game of the Year. “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” the developer said at the time. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

That location and the major players of Shadow of the Erdtree were teased in a single piece of artwork released alongside the DLC’s original announcement. That artwork included a reference to Miquella of the Haligtree: a demigod, Empyrean, and the twin brother of the fearsome Malenia — and a character we don’t really get to see in the original Elden Ring. Miquella is teased in the battle against Mohg, where he is trapped inside an icky egg sac.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Shadow of the Erdtree is expected to come to those platforms as well.

