New Nintendo Direct coming on Feb. 21

Here’s what’s coming to the Switch in 2024

By Michael McWhertor
The Nintendo Direct logo on a checkered background Graphic: Polygon
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 21, a showcase focused Switch games coming in the first half of 2024, the company announced Monday. The new Nintendo Direct starts at 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST, and will run about 25 minutes, Nintendo says.

Wednesday’s Direct will be viewable on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The presentation be on-demand, meaning the entire showcase will go live at once.

Nintendo notes that its newest Nintendo Direct presentation is a Partner Showcase, meaning that third-party publishers and developers will be the focus during the video showcase. In other words, don’t expect a big blowout on Nintendo’s first-party slate.

Nintendo’s currently announced first-party lineup includes Switch games Princess Peach Showtime!, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Of course, Nintendo may have a few surprises in store as well. The company still has Metroid Prime 4 on its release schedule, and is rumored to be sitting on a handful of remakes and remasters.

Less likely to appear during February’s Nintendo Direct is the company’s next console. “Switch 2” is reportedly coming sometime in 2025.

