Crunchyroll announced the nominees for the 2024 Anime Awards on Wednesday, with the categories populated by several long-running favorites and a number of new premieres. Chainsaw Man dominates the list, with 25 nominations across this year’s 32 award categories, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season at 17. Oshi No Ko and Demon Slayer’s latest season tied for third place at 12 nominations each.

Notable nominations include Suzume, Blue Giant, and The First Slam Dunk for Best Film; Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury, Do It Yourself!!, and Akiba Maid War for Best Original Anime; and Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for Best Director.

News broke earlier this month that Chainsaw Man director Ryu Nakayama had left MAPPA to establish a new animation production company called Andraft. Nakayama’s departure follows that of Sunghoo Park, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season, who also left the studio to work at E&H Production, the production studio he established in 2021.

Voting for The Anime Awards is now open and will continue until Jan. 27 at 2:59 AM ET. All votes, including those from judges, will be tabulated confidentially and delivered to a neutral third party prior to the awards ceremony. The Anime Awards will be held on March 2, when the winners will be announced via a stream on Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards website.

You can find this year’s entire nominations list below, or at the Crunchyroll site link above.

Anime Awards 2024 nominees

Anime of the Year

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Oshi No Ko

Vinland Saga season 2

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)

Jujutsu Kaisen (season 2)

One Piece

Spy x Family (Spy x Family Season 1 cour 2)

Vinland Saga (Vinland Saga Season 2)

Best New Series

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

Hell’s Paradise

Oshi No Ko

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Film

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Blue Giant

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

Psycho-Pass: Providence

Suzume

The First Slam Dunk

Best Original Anime

Akiba Maid War

Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story- season 2

Buddy Daddies

Do It Yourself!!

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

The Marginal Service

Best Animation

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Mob Psycho 100 III

Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Oshi No Ko

Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Keiichiro Saito – Bocchi The Rock!

Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man

Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion

Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Daisuke Hiramaki – Oshi No Ko

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Vinland Saga season 2

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Oshi No Ko

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Comedy

Bocchi The Rock!

Buddy Daddies

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Spy x Family season 1 cour 2

Urusei Yatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

One Piece

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

Oshi No Ko

To Your Eternity season 2

Vinland Saga season 2

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi The Rock!

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi The Rock!

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Thorfinn – Vinland Saga season 2

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Kana Arima – Oshi No Ko

Power – Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi The Rock!

Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies

Pochita - Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Anime Song

Idol – YOASOBI – Oshi No Ko

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – Bocchi The Rock!

Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume

Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Oshi No Ko

Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

Idol – YOASOBI – Oshi No Ko

innocent arrogance - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

Akari - Soshi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man

Koi Kogare - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – Oshi No Ko

color - yama – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – Spy x Family Season 1 cour 2

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – One Piece

Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – Bocchi The Rock!

Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – Trigun Stampede

Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell’s Paradise

Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone New World

David Flores (Dot Barrett) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2

María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll

Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese

Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – Konosuba -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece

Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen

Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. Stone New World

Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night

Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – The First Slam Dunk

Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red

Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – Spy x Family season 1 cour 1

Mohammad Dal’o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100

Ra’fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super

Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 1

Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone

Best Voice Artist Performance - French