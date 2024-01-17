Crunchyroll announced the nominees for the 2024 Anime Awards on Wednesday, with the categories populated by several long-running favorites and a number of new premieres. Chainsaw Man dominates the list, with 25 nominations across this year’s 32 award categories, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season at 17. Oshi No Ko and Demon Slayer’s latest season tied for third place at 12 nominations each.
Notable nominations include Suzume, Blue Giant, and The First Slam Dunk for Best Film; Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury, Do It Yourself!!, and Akiba Maid War for Best Original Anime; and Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for Best Director.
News broke earlier this month that Chainsaw Man director Ryu Nakayama had left MAPPA to establish a new animation production company called Andraft. Nakayama’s departure follows that of Sunghoo Park, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season, who also left the studio to work at E&H Production, the production studio he established in 2021.
Voting for The Anime Awards is now open and will continue until Jan. 27 at 2:59 AM ET. All votes, including those from judges, will be tabulated confidentially and delivered to a neutral third party prior to the awards ceremony. The Anime Awards will be held on March 2, when the winners will be announced via a stream on Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards website.
You can find this year’s entire nominations list below, or at the Crunchyroll site link above.
Anime Awards 2024 nominees
Anime of the Year
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Oshi No Ko
- Vinland Saga season 2
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)
- Jujutsu Kaisen (season 2)
- One Piece
- Spy x Family (Spy x Family Season 1 cour 2)
- Vinland Saga (Vinland Saga Season 2)
Best New Series
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Heavenly Delusion
- Hell’s Paradise
- Oshi No Ko
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Film
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Blue Giant
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
- Psycho-Pass: Providence
- Suzume
- The First Slam Dunk
Best Original Anime
- Akiba Maid War
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story- season 2
- Buddy Daddies
- Do It Yourself!!
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
- The Marginal Service
Best Animation
- Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- Trigun Stampede
Best Character Design
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell’s Paradise
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Oshi No Ko
- Trigun Stampede
Best Director
- Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Keiichiro Saito – Bocchi The Rock!
- Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man
- Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion
- Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Daisuke Hiramaki – Oshi No Ko
Best Cinematography
- Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Heavenly Delusion
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Vinland Saga season 2
- Best Art Direction
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell’s Paradise
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Oshi No Ko
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Romance
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Happy Marriage
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Comedy
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Buddy Daddies
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Spy x Family season 1 cour 2
- Urusei Yatsura
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- One Piece
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell’s Paradise
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2
Best Drama
- Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Heavenly Delusion
- My Happy Marriage
- Oshi No Ko
- To Your Eternity season 2
- Vinland Saga season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Do It Yourself!!
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
Best Main Character
- Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi The Rock!
- Denji – Chainsaw Man
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece
- Thorfinn – Vinland Saga season 2
Best Supporting Character
- Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Kana Arima – Oshi No Ko
- Power – Chainsaw Man
- Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi The Rock!
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
- Pochita - Chainsaw Man
- Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
Best Anime Song
- Idol – YOASOBI – Oshi No Ko
- KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
- Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – Bocchi The Rock!
- Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume
- Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Oshi No Ko
- Suzume
Best Opening Sequence
- Idol – YOASOBI – Oshi No Ko
- innocent arrogance - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion
- KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
- Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise
Best Ending Sequence
- Akari - Soshi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man
- Koi Kogare - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – Oshi No Ko
- color - yama – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2
Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – Spy x Family Season 1 cour 2
- Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – One Piece
- Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – Bocchi The Rock!
- Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1
- Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
Best Voice Artist Performance - English
- Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – Trigun Stampede
- Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell’s Paradise
- Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian
- David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone New World
- David Flores (Dot Barrett) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2
- María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish
- Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll
- Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese
- Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – Konosuba -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson
- Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece
- Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen
- Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Best Voice Artist Performance - German
- Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus’ Bride
- Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. Stone New World
- Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian
- Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night
- Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – The First Slam Dunk
- Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
- Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
- Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic
- Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – Spy x Family season 1 cour 1
- Mohammad Dal’o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100
- Ra’fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super
- Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 1
- Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone
Best Voice Artist Performance - French
- Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – Konosuba -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!
- Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Martin Faliu (Aqua) – Oshi No Ko
- Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
- Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man
