Vox Machina’s prequel comic series continues this May

The prehistory of the Vox Machina gang continues to be written, as Jody Houser returns to the best-selling Vox Machina Origins series for volume IV.

This time around the writer is joined by new artist Noah Hayes, as well as returning colorist and letterer Diana Sousa and Ariana Maher — and, as always, consultation from Matt Mercer and the rest of the Critical Role crew.

“I’m excited to head back to Exandria and continue the adventure alongside Vox Machina,” Houser told Polygon via email. “The stakes have never been higher, so we’ll see if splitting the party was a good idea...”

What’s in store for our heroes? According to the official summary of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1:

Vox Machina is tasked to investigate the whereabouts of Sir Fince after his disappearance, and after some poking and prodding, clues lead the team to a mysterious basement. What dark surprises await our heroes in the bowels of his homestead?

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins lV will be a six-issue miniseries. The first issue is currently available for preorder and will hit shelves on May 29 — check out the full cover below: