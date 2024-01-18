 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vox Machina’s prequel comic series continues this May

After a three year break, Vox Machina Origins returns

By Susana Polo
/ new
Three Critical Role: Vox Machina characters pose mid-battle on the cover of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

The prehistory of the Vox Machina gang continues to be written, as Jody Houser returns to the best-selling Vox Machina Origins series for volume IV.

This time around the writer is joined by new artist Noah Hayes, as well as returning colorist and letterer Diana Sousa and Ariana Maher — and, as always, consultation from Matt Mercer and the rest of the Critical Role crew.

“I’m excited to head back to Exandria and continue the adventure alongside Vox Machina,” Houser told Polygon via email. “The stakes have never been higher, so we’ll see if splitting the party was a good idea...”

What’s in store for our heroes? According to the official summary of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1:

Vox Machina is tasked to investigate the whereabouts of Sir Fince after his disappearance, and after some poking and prodding, clues lead the team to a mysterious basement. What dark surprises await our heroes in the bowels of his homestead?

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins lV will be a six-issue miniseries. The first issue is currently available for preorder and will hit shelves on May 29 — check out the full cover below:

The adventuring party known as Vox Machina poses mid-battle on the cover of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics

Next Up In Tabletop Games

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

If your Xbox Series X is running out of storage, check out the best SSDs you can buy

By Alice Jovanée

The biggest reveals from Xbox Developer Direct

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The best microSD cards for the Asus ROG Ally

By Cameron Faulkner

Here are the best microSD cards for Steam Deck OLED

By Ryan Gilliam and Cameron Faulkner

Call of Duty leaks suggest a grimdark Warhammer 40,000 crossover

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Best HRM-9 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new