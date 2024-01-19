All the Reacher season 3 news we know so far

Jack Reacher has saved the day for a second time on the small screen. But with the end of Prime Video’s Reacher season 2, it’s time to look ahead at what adventures Alan Ritchson’s massive and brilliant special investigator will get up to next.

While we don’t know much about what’s on the horizon for Jack Reacher, we do know there are more adventures in store for one of Prime’s most successful shows. So here’s everything we know so far about Reacher season 3.

Is Reacher season 3 happening?

It’s definitely happening. The announcement for the new season actually came before the second season even began, as Reacher continues to be a big hit for Prime Video. On top of the renewal, Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, recently posted a photo on Instagram with his face covered in mud and the caption “Welp, we’re back.” That sure seems to suggest that filming for Reacher season 3 is already underway.

When will Reacher season 3 be released?

The gap between Reacher’s first and second seasons was almost two years, so it’s possible it could be similar for seasons 2 and 3, especially with the writers’ strike possibly delaying the season’s fresh scripts. However, since we know Ritchson is on set filming already, it seems safe to hope for an early 2025 release for the new season.

What will Reacher season 3 be about?

There’s really no good way to know. On the one hand, it’s almost certainly going to be based on one of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books. On the other hand, there are 21 of them that the show hasn’t adapted yet, so it’s a bit of a crapshoot.

However, Ritchson has said in interviews that season 3 will be based one of his favorite Reacher books — one that is on “every top 10 list” of the series — and will see Reacher in a “whole new world.” Could that possibly mean Tripwire, set in Florida, or 61 Hours, set in snowy South Dakota? The books that were adapted into Tom Cruise movies — One Shot and Never Go Back — are also beloved, but it seems unlikely they’ll go back to that well so soon after the movies. We’ll have to wait and see.

Will anyone from season 2 return?

It’s hard to say. The Reacher books see him travel from place to place, meeting new people and new problems. That was reflected in the first two seasons of the show, which saw a few repeat characters, but mostly a brand-new cast for season 2.

Along with Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, only Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley and Malcolm Goodwin’s Oscar Finlay had real roles in both seasons, with the latter only showing up for a cameo in season 2. Neagley would seem like the most likely to return outside of Reacher himself, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point until we find out what book showrunner Nick Santora and his team will be adapting next. But with Ritchson’s comments about a “whole new world,” that seems to point to another new cast.

What should I be watching while I wait for the new season of Reacher?

A Reacher-sized hole in your heart is no easy thing to fill, but we think there are a couple good options. If season-long TV mysteries are your bag, you could always check out Apple TV’s Slow Horses, an excellent British spy series with impressive action, wry comedy, and a terrific Gary Oldman performance tying the whole thing together.

If, on the other hand, what you’re really looking for is just the satisfaction of a giant man beating the shit out of people, then why not try out the Ma Dong-seok’s Crime City movie series? It started in 2017 with The Outlaws, and has continued to perform very well at the Korean box office with sequels The Roundup and The Roundup: No Way Out. Each entry is better than the last and has the kind of “righteous man with fists the size of sledgehammers” action you are looking for. There’s another on the way this year — The Roundup: Punishment — so it’s a great time to catch up.