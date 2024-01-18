Call of Duty leaks suggest a grimdark Warhammer 40,000 crossover

Warhammer 40,000 fans have been enjoying a wealth of content lately, from the usual licensed novels published by Black Library to the sprawling narrative RPG Rogue Trader, and even the upcoming Amazon collaboration helmed by Henry Cavill. It looks like the franchise might be showing up in an unexpected place as well: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Dataminers in the Call of Duty community have uncovered a potential collaboration that would allow players to step into the armored shoes of a Dark Angels Space Marine or an Adepta Sororitas, also known as a Sister of Battle. These heavily armored warriors hunt the heretics of the galaxy, snuffing out xenos and Chaos cultists wherever they go. The Dark Angels are enjoying a bit of a narrative spotlight right now in the 40K canon, as their primarch Lion El’Jonson has returned from a 10,000 year long slumber to lead his sons into battle.

This wouldn’t be the first pop culture crossover with the Call of Duty fandom; players can take up the roles of superpowered characters from The Boys or even musical star Nicki Minaj. Warhammer 40,000 also has tons of iconic weaponry, like the wildly improbable chainsword, and the heavy bolter, that may appear should this crossover come to fruition. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement to see what pans out, but the leaks suggest that there will be an event mode with associated medals. It’s possible that this set of leaks won’t pan out, but in the grim darkness of the far future there is only war, so Space Marines would likely find themselves right at home in the Call of Duty franchise.

We’ve reached out to Activision for comment and will update when we receive a response.