Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer tries to check all the boxes

Aang and the ga(a)ng are back in live action — and this time... it might be okay?

Well, fingers crossed anyway! In the new trailer, the main characters all have a little moment to showcase their personalities. We got Zuko being determined, Aang bending a fun wheel of air, Katara being hopeful, and Sokka’s snarky one-liners. Also, Appa! Appa <3

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender was first announced in 2018. The show’s original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, were on board to reimagine the series in live-action (and hopefully do better than the M. Night Shyamalan film). The hype was real, but all that changed when those two left production two years later, explaining that the vision of the Netflix series did not align with the “spirit and integrity of Avatar.” They’ve since gone on to announce new animated projects in the Avatar-verse.

A new creative crew, lead by Sleepy Hollow’s Albert Kim, took over the Netflix show. Michael Goi (Riverdale), Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space), and Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) also joined as directors. The main cast includes Gordon Cormier (The Stand) as Aang, Kiawentiio (Anne with an E) as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu (Pen15) as Zuko. The four relative newcomers are joined by heavy-hitters including Daniel Dae Kim, Amber Midthunder, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danny Pudi, and George Takei.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix on Feb. 22.