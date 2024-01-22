 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix’s Hit Man is a romantic comedy with Glen Powell in full-on movie star mode

The new trailer for Netflix’s new movie is full of hidden identity hijinks

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor. He writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

Glen Powell is a god damn star, and soon Netflix’s Hit Man will be here to prove it. The new sort-of romantic comedy from School of Rock director Richard Linklater got its first full trailer on Monday, along with a release date. Hit Man played festivals last year, but it won’t be hitting Netflix until June 7.

Hit Man follows Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) as he accidentally finds himself doing police sting work as a fake for-hire assassin. While the bookish nerd initially seems in over his head, he finds out he has a real talent for giving people the version of a hit man that they want to see — until he meets a woman who makes his deception a whole lot harder.

The trailer leans into the idea of Glen Powell getting to play a whole lot of dress-up while doing a lot of funny voices, and it’s absolutely the right decision. Powell is charming and hilarious and throws himself completely into every single one of Gary’s silly roles. If last year’s Anyone But You hadn’t already cemented Powell’s star status, then Hit Man certainly will.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

All the Invincible season 2 part 2 news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Apple’s Vision Pro is available for pre-order, but you might want to hold off

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

What’s up with all these season 1 references in True Detective: Night Country?

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

How True Detective: Night Country got its ghastly ‘corpsicle’ just right

By Zosha Millman
/ new

What time does Diablo 4 season 3 start?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Today only, get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $40

By Alice Jovanée
/ new