Netflix’s Hit Man is a romantic comedy with Glen Powell in full-on movie star mode

Glen Powell is a god damn star, and soon Netflix’s Hit Man will be here to prove it. The new sort-of romantic comedy from School of Rock director Richard Linklater got its first full trailer on Monday, along with a release date. Hit Man played festivals last year, but it won’t be hitting Netflix until June 7.

Hit Man follows Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) as he accidentally finds himself doing police sting work as a fake for-hire assassin. While the bookish nerd initially seems in over his head, he finds out he has a real talent for giving people the version of a hit man that they want to see — until he meets a woman who makes his deception a whole lot harder.

The trailer leans into the idea of Glen Powell getting to play a whole lot of dress-up while doing a lot of funny voices, and it’s absolutely the right decision. Powell is charming and hilarious and throws himself completely into every single one of Gary’s silly roles. If last year’s Anyone But You hadn’t already cemented Powell’s star status, then Hit Man certainly will.