Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is bringing Joker back from the dead

Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will send DC villains Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark on a mission to put a bunch of good guys out of their mind-controlled misery next month. But the Suicide Squad team won’t be limited to just those four playable characters; The Joker is up next, and he’ll be brought back to life thanks to Rocksteady’s use of the multiverse — or as DC Comics has called it for the past 35 years, Elseworlds.

Batman fans will recall that Rocksteady’s version of the Joker from Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City is dead in the Arkhamverse. The Joker that’s coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hails from an alternate world in which he “hadn’t reached supervillain status before Brainiac invaded” his world, Rocksteady explained in a new video. He’s younger, “unhinged in a different way,” and more of a team player, since he was a member of the Suicide Squad in his world.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s version of Joker will use a rocket-powered umbrella to traverse Metropolis and beat up his enemies. Of course, he also uses firearms like the rest of the roster. Rocksteady says their new Joker is “only the first of the new Suicide Squad recruits you could meet through the ongoing additions” to Kill the Justice League, which is rumored to also see Deathstroke and Mrs. Freeze join the lineup of playable villains.

The Joker will come to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in March as part of Rocksteady’s roadmap of post-release content. “Every season will change how you play the game and will be themed around a DC villain,” Rocksteady says in its latest video, teasing frozen versions of Metropolis and a return to Arkham Asylum. The developer said its content plan is “going to be one of the most generous, player-friendly, post-launch experiences available.”

It appears that Rocksteady won’t be afraid to get a little weird with its characters — or leave anyone who died in the Arkhamverse stay in the ground.

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady will release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Feb. 2. The game is bound for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.