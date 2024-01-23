We’re living in the age of Ninja Princess Peach

Princess Peach, a trained ninja, will emerge from the shadows in March, thanks to her new game, Princess Peach: Showtime! Ninja Peach is one of two new transformations revealed by Nintendo in a new trailer for the upcoming Switch game.

That trailer shows that Ninja Peach is a master of stealth, deadly with a pair of kunai, and can gracefully wall-jump like elite ninja Ryu Hayabusa (or, you know, Mario). Of course, this is all wrapped in the stylistic trappings of Princess Peach: Showtime!, which is presented like a stage show. Peach even uses a pair of handheld shrubbery props to provide herself on-the-go cover. (Nintendo says Ninja Peach can also utilize makeshift bamboo snorkels for stealth purposes, but we don’t see that here.)

Alongside Ninja Peach — and previously revealed Peach transformations Swordfighter Peach, Patisserie Peach, Detective Peach, and Kung Fu Peach — comes another new role: Cowgirl Peach. That version of the princess is handy with a lasso and is quite the equestrian. She also has a hankering for... tomato juice? We already have a Princess Tomato!

No doubt Peach has a few more surprises in store when Princess Peach: Showtime! sneaks onto Nintendo Switch on March 22.