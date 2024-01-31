PlayStation Plus subscribers’ free Essential games for the month of February are Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday. Players can download the trio of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Foamstars is a multiplayer shooter that’s drawn comparisons to Nintendo’s Splatoon games, but instead of ink-squirting squidkids, Square Enix’s game features stylish athletes spraying each other with foam. That soapy substance can be used to build terrain for defensive purposes, create slippery surfaces, and take out your opponents. Foamstars is a non-violent shooter with modes like Happy Bath Survival and Rubber Duck Party. It’ll be available for PS4 and PS5.

Rollerdrome, from OlliOlli World developer Roll7, is a thrilling roller-skating shooter set in a retrofuturistic fascist police state. Players compete in a brutal but graceful bloodsport full of roller-skating tricks and gunplay. As noted in Polygon’s review, “It’s honestly beautiful to watch protagonist Kara Hassan get massive air off a half-pipe, nose grab, then pull out a pump shotgun and knock a sniper off their perch, all in one fluid motion.” Rollerdrome will be available for PS4 and PS5.

Steelrising is developer Spiders’ action-RPG set in alternate-history Paris, presenting a twist on the French Revolution with an evil robotic army. As the automaton Aegis, players battle Louis XVI’s machines in fluid, third-person combat. Steelrising will be available for PS5.

February's PS Plus Essential games will be available to download through March.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will also get a few additional perks in February, including a two-hour limited game trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a bunch of skins for Fall Guys, letting players deck out their bean as Horizon’s Aloy, and Ratchet and Clank from... Ratchet & Clank.

Subscribers can still pick up January’s PlayStation Plus Essential games — A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World — until Feb. 5.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier available in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s subscription service. It offers online multiplayer access, a monthly assortment of free PS4 and PS5 games, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $79.99 annually, $24.99 for a three-month subscription, or $9.99 monthly — a price that went up last August.